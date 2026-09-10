LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that Luc Mainville will be leaving his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective immediately.

LSL Pharma has initiated a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer and will provide further updates as appropriate. In the interim, President & CEO François Roberge will temporarily assume the CFO role, supported by a solid financial team, with continued oversight from the Audit Committee, chaired by Mario Paradis.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I would like to thank Luc for his contribution to LSL Pharma," said François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSL Pharma. "We wish him well in his future endeavours."

"LSL Pharma's operations and strategic priorities remain unchanged, and the management team continues to focus on the execution of our growth strategy across all our businesses," concluded Mr. Roberge.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced team, LSL Pharma delivers high-quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. The wholly-owned subsidiaries of LSL Pharma include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc., Dermolab Pharma Ltd., Du-Var Laboratory Inc. and LSL MedPlus Inc. (formerly Juno OTC Inc.) For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition, belief, estimate or opinion, or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "aim", "plan" "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential changes in market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

SOURCE Groupe LSL PHARMA INC.