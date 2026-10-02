Lōkahi Therapeutics™ Expands University of Georgia Collaboration Through First International ai² Pipeline™ Project with Universität Paderborn

Cross-border initiative expands Lōkahi's university network, increases capacity for additional revenue generating strategic partnerships, and brings together U.S. and German students to identify and evaluate international therapeutic assets with potential for U.S. development and commercialization

RUTHERFORD, N.J. & LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lōkahi Therapeutics™, a subsidiary of Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK), today announced a new international project with the University of Georgia's Student Industry Fellows Program and Universität Paderborn's garage33 entrepreneurship and innovation center. The Fall 2026 initiative represents the first international expansion of Lōkahi's university-enabled asset evaluation model and builds on its successful collaboration with the University of Georgia. The expansion also increases the university-based capacity available to support external organizations, building on the fee-for-service partnering model established through Lōkahi's previously announced engagement with Innovate GBM.

The project will bring together multidisciplinary student teams from the United States and Germany to evaluate pharmaceutical and biotechnology assets developed, commercialized, or underprioritized outside the United States. Working alongside Lōkahi mentors and university leaders, participants will operate as a cross-border business development and diligence team focused on identifying assets that may warrant U.S. licensing, acquisition, or further strategic evaluation. The expansion broadens the expertise and capacity of Lōkahi's ai² platform, supporting both internal asset-identification activities and external engagements modeled on the Company's previously announced partnership with Innovate GBM, while creating additional partnering opportunities and revenue-generating potential through sponsored projects, strategic collaborations, and asset-origination activities.

“This project reflects both the strength of our relationship with the University of Georgia and the natural next step in the evolution of our university network,” said Brian Peters, Senior Vice President, ai² Division, Lōkahi Therapeutics™. “UGA has been an exceptional collaborator because its students and leadership approach complex industry challenges with rigor, curiosity, and a genuine commitment to execution. By extending that relationship to Universität Paderborn and garage33, we are creating a cross-border environment in which students can evaluate international opportunities through scientific, regulatory, commercial, intellectual property, and cultural perspectives. This expansion broadens both the talent and opportunity base available to Lōkahi while increasing our capacity to support external partners through sponsored projects and other strategic engagements. Building on the model established with Innovate GBM, each addition to our university network strengthens the platform's potential to scale and generate revenue while continuing to expand the range of opportunities available to students and partners alike.”

The project builds on an existing exchange relationship between the University of Georgia and Universität Paderborn's garage33. UGA's Student Industry Fellows Program is a signature initiative within the university's Innovation District that places multidisciplinary student teams on real-world client projects. garage33 provides entrepreneurship programming, coaching, teaching, research, and access to the startup ecosystem in Paderborn and the broader Ostwestfalen-Lippe region.

“garage33 empowers students to shape innovation, entrepreneurship and the future. This isn't simply an incredible opportunity to engage our students with Lōkahi Therapeutics™, this is a strategic connecting point for our German student innovators to expand our joint relationship with the Student Industry Fellows Program at UGA. Together, our cross-cultural team of students are building relationships in addition to innovative solutions,” said Rüdiger Kabst, Professor and Entrepreneurship Chair at Universität Paderborn and Scientific Director for garage33.

“This collaboration represents an exciting extension of what the Student Industry Fellows Program is designed to accomplish,” said Andrew H. Potter, Director of the Office of University Experiential Learning, a member of the Innovation District Leadership Team, and founder and leader of the Student Industry Fellows Program at the University of Georgia. “Our relationship with Lōkahi has given students the opportunity to engage directly with complex, real-world questions at the intersection of business strategy, life sciences, and innovation. Bringing together UGA and Paderborn students adds an important international and cross-cultural dimension to that experience. Students will not only analyze opportunities across markets, but also learn how to collaborate, communicate, and make decisions across disciplines and national boundaries.”

About Lōkahi Therapeutics™

Lōkahi Therapeutics is a capital-efficient biopharmaceutical platform company focused on identifying, evaluating, acquiring, and advancing overlooked therapeutic assets. Through its ai² platform and ai² Futures Lab execution model, Lōkahi integrates cross-functional expertise and disciplined decision-making to drive strategic development and long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.lokahithera.com. For more information about the ai² Futures Lab program, please visit www.ai2futureslab.com.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) operates Lōkahi and, through its subsidiary Glucotrack Technologies, Inc., is also focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, including a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. For more information, please visit www.glucotrack.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "plan," and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations, or otherwise); the ability of Lōkahi Therapeutics™ to identify, evaluate, acquire, and advance therapeutic assets; the ability to maintain and expand academic and institutional partnerships; the ability to successfully integrate acquired assets into the company’s pipeline; general business and economic conditions; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026.

Lōkahi Therapeutics™

ir@lokahithera.com