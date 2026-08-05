Lobe Sciences Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders Approve All Matters Presented at Meeting, Including New Long-Term Incentive Plan and Amendment to Constating Documents

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FSE:LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutic development programs through focused subsidiary companies, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 30, 2026.

A total of 152,807,032 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 49.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the June 15, 2026 record date. All resolutions presented to shareholders were approved, including the election of directors, the re-appointment of the Company's auditor, approval of a new Long-Term Incentive Plan, ratification of prior restricted share unit grants, and amendments to the Company's constating documents.

The special resolution approving amendments to the Company's constating documents, including the elimination of the Company's existing class of preferred shares, received 99.773% shareholder approval.

Board of Directors

Shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Dr. Harry R. Jacobson

Wesley Ramjeet

Marco Mastrodonato

Nick Karakochuk

Governance Initiatives

Shareholders approved a new Long-Term Incentive Plan that reduces the maximum number of common shares issuable under all security-based compensation arrangements from 40% to 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The revised incentive structure is intended to better align management, employees, consultants and directors with long-term shareholder interests while significantly reducing potential dilution.

Shareholders also approved amendments to the Company's constating documents, including the elimination of the Company's preferred share class. Management believes these amendments simplify the Company's capital structure and enhance corporate governance transparency.

Corporate Update

Following the formal business of the Meeting, management provided shareholders with an update on the Company's strategic, operational and capital markets initiatives.

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed the Company's strategy of identifying and advancing pharmaceutical assets through dedicated subsidiary companies focused on specific therapeutic opportunities. The Company's objective is to advance these programs through value-creating development milestones and strategic initiatives intended to maximize shareholder value.

Management also discussed ongoing efforts directed toward a future senior exchange listing. The Company believes that a senior listing may provide broader access to institutional investors, increased market visibility, enhanced trading liquidity, and improved opportunities to support future growth initiatives.

In addition, shareholders were updated on the progress of the Company's subsidiary development programs, including regulatory and preclinical activities supporting the advancement of Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals' L-130 program and Applied Lipid Therapeutics' S-100 program.

Voting Results

Resolution For (%) Fixing the Number of Directors at Five (5) 99.764% Election of Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio 99.781% Election of Dr. Harry R. Jacobson 99.970% Election of Wesley Ramjeet 99.969% Election of Marco Mastrodonato 99.964% Election of Nick Karakochuk 99.965% Re-Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditor 99.980% Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan 99.761% Ratification of Prior RSU Grants 99.721% Special Resolution - Constating Document Amendments 99.773%

About Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lobe Sciences focused on the development of novel therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Lobe Sciences currently owns approximately 64% of Cynaptec.

Cynaptec's lead development candidate, L-130 (psilocin mucate), is a patented oral new chemical entity designed as a stabilized form of psilocin, the active metabolite of psilocybin. The program is intended to provide improved pharmaceutical characteristics, including enhanced stability, improved bioavailability and more consistent systemic exposure relative to traditional psilocybin-based approaches.

L-130 is initially being developed for the treatment of chronic cluster headache. The program is currently advancing through preclinical development activities in support of a planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Applied Lipid Therapeutics LLC

Applied Lipid Therapeutics LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lobe Sciences focused on the development of lipid-based therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Its lead development candidate, S-100, is being developed for the treatment of sickle cell disease. S-100 utilizes a proprietary lipid delivery platform incorporating triglyceride esters of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), together with a patented absorption-enhancing excipient system designed to improve bioavailability and systemic exposure.

The Company is advancing chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities to support future clinical development. An application for Orphan Drug Designation has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and remains under review.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and advancing therapeutic candidates through focused subsidiary companies and strategic development initiatives. The Company's business strategy is centered on advancing promising pharmaceutical assets through key development milestones and strategic transactions that may create value for shareholders.

The Company currently operates through specialized subsidiary platforms, including Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals and Applied Lipid Therapeutics, which are advancing programs targeting significant unmet medical needs in neurology and rare disease.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy and objectives; the advancement and development of L-130 and S-100; anticipated regulatory submissions, interactions and approvals; potential orphan drug designation; planned clinical studies; the Company's intention to pursue a senior exchange listing; the anticipated benefits of such listing; and the Company's ability to create shareholder value through subsidiary development programs and strategic initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, the material assumptions that the Company's preclinical and regulatory development activities for L-130 and S-100 will proceed substantially in accordance with current plans and timelines; that the Company will have access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms to fund its planned development programs; that applicable regulatory authorities will respond to submissions and interactions within the timeframes currently anticipated; and that the Company will be able to satisfy the requirements applicable to a senior stock exchange listing, if pursued. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with regulatory approvals and interactions; clinical and preclinical development activities; research and development outcomes; intellectual property protection; manufacturing and supply chain matters; financing requirements; capital markets conditions; competition; the evolving legal and regulatory status of psilocybin and other psychedelic-derived compounds in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates or intends to operate; the ability to satisfy the requirements for any senior stock exchange listing; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

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