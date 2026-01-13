Lobe Sciences Advances Governance and Capital Markets Expertise with Appointment of Mr. Nick Karakochuk to the Board of Directors

Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. Nick Karakochuk, to its Board of Directors as the Company continues to build on the momentum established during fiscal 2025.

Mr. Karakochuk is a corporate and securities lawyer at DuMoulin Black LLP, where his practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, public and private financing, corporate reorganizations, and governance matters. He regularly advises public and private issuers on stock exchange requirements, securities regulatory compliance, and continuous disclosure obligations, and has extensive experience supporting companies through complex transactions and strategic growth initiatives.

"Nick and I have worked together since I began serving as CEO of Lobe, and I am very confident that this is the right time to bring someone with his experience onto the Board," said Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe Sciences. "As we enter 2026, our focus is on disciplined execution and fostering continued momentum. Nick's expertise in governance, capital markets, and complex transactions will be highly valuable as we build on the progress made in fiscal 2025, and I look forward to working with him in this expanded role."

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Karakochuk was granted an aggregate of 3,500,000 restricted share units of the Company, in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F)

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in rare and orphan diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company is pursuing development through its subsidiaries, including a majority interest in Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and wholly owned subsidiary Altemia, Inc. Lobe utilizes a global network of contract pharmaceutical service providers to conduct research and development activities under Lobe's direct supervision.

About Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cynaptec is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurological and psychiatric disorders. Cynaptec's initial development program is focused on the use of its proprietary L-130 (psilocin mucate) compound for treatment of the significant unmet medical needs of patients with Chronic Cluster Headache, with an additional preliminary proof-of-concept to assess potential utility for substance use disorders. Cynaptec is 64% owned by Lobe.

About L-130 (psilocin mucate)

L-130 is a novel, patented, oral, stable analog of psilocin, the active metabolite of the prodrugpsilocybin, designed to enhance bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy, which has been identified as having therapeutic potential in a variety of neurological conditions. Whereas conventional psilocin is an unstable compound that has been challenging for the industry to develop as a standalone pharmaceutical, L-130 stability and bioavailability profile, and associated safety and efficacy signals, suggest the potential for prescription drug development in a variety of neurological and psychiatric indications.

