LiverRight Announces Medical Advisory Board and Founding Members

The National Virtual Clinic for Diagnosing and Treating Adult Liver Disease Patients Adds Naim Alkhouri, MD and Rashmee Patil, MD as Advisors

CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiverRight, the nation's first and only National Virtual Clinic for diagnosing and treating Liver Disease for Adults, announces the appointment of key senior leaders to the firm's Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD, DABOM, is the inaugural chair of the LiverRight Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Alkhouri, a key opinion leader in the field of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), currently serves as Chief Academic Officer at Summit Clinical Research, among his other positions, and recently co-chaired the Global Think Tank on Steatotic Liver Disease.









Dr. Rashmee Patil, Chief Medical Officer of Pinnacle Clinical Research, has joined the LiverRight Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Patil, a successful entrepreneur, physician and founder of the South Texas Research Institute, has practiced medicine in diverse settings and has served as principal investigator for over 60 studies in the field of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Together, Dr. Alkhouri and Dr. Patil will provide vital counsel for LiverRight as to clinical programs, strategic partnering and product development.

"I'm delighted that Naim and Rashmee have agreed to join our mission to bring access to timely, high-quality liver care to all Americans," said Brandon Tudor, CEO of LiverRight. "They'll play a pivotal role in enhancing LiverRight's ability to serve the millions of US adult patients living with HBV, HCV, PBC, MASLD/MASH and ALD/MetALD, along with those requiring post-transplant maintenance care."

"Virtual practices like LiverRight will play a key role in providing an immediate onramp to high-quality care for the 80 million adults living with liver disease. Practically speaking, we lack the population of trained hepatologists and APPs necessary to serve this huge and growing population," stated Dr. Alkhouri. "LiverRight's model, using convenient video visits to triage, diagnose and provide care for patients, delivers an unprecedented level of access and innovation."

"LiverRight provides a far greater benefit than simply moving the in-person visit to the virtual format," said Dr. Patil. "This national clinic is reinventing the medium to significantly bend the cost and outcomes curve for all stakeholders, especially patients."

LiverRight, as a virtual hepatology partner to providers and payers nationwide, ensures onset and already diagnosed patients have same-week video visits. By contrast, an in-person visit in the liver specialty requires wait times of four months or more, and often significant drive-time.

LiverRight can become the virtual hepatology department of the following healthcare ecosystem participants: Hospitals, Independent GI, Endocrinology and Primary Care Practices, SUD Centers, Payers, ACOs and MCOs.

LiverRight is a National Virtual Clinic focused on Liver Disease. Our mission is to provide timely care for US adults living with liver disease. Our strategy includes three elements: providing first appointments in the same week as the initial contact, ensuring early diagnosis, and offering longitudinal care with superior outcomes and lower costs for patients and payers.

