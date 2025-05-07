LivaNova Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results; Updates 2025 Guidance

Delivered high-single-digit revenue growth, double-digit organic revenue growth, and continued operating margin expansion

Raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance; updated full-year 2025 guidance now incorporates impact of SNIA decision and currently applicable tariffs

Completed premarket approval submission for the aura6000™ System intended to treat obstructive sleep apnea

Announced 12-month, top-line OSPREY data demonstrating strong response and sustained therapeutic impact for patients who received proximal hypoglossal nerve stimulation for obstructive sleep apnea

Financial Summary and Highlights(1)

First-quarter revenue of $316.9 million increased 7.4% on a reported basis, 8.9% on a constant-currency basis, and 10.4% on an organic basis as compared to the prior-year period

First-quarter U.S. GAAP diluted loss per share of $6.01, impacted by recording SNIA environmental liability of €333.3 million ($360.4 million as of March 31, 2025), and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.88

First-quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $24.0 million and adjusted free cash flow of $20.0 million

Raised full-year 2025 revenue growth range 100 basis points to 6.0% to 7.0% on a constant-currency basis and 7.0% to 8.0% on an organic basis. Revised full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share range to $3.60 to $3.70, which now incorporates the impact of the SNIA decision and currently applicable tariffs. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $155 million, consistent with prior guidance

Completed premarket approval (PMA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the aura6000™ System, supported by achieving the primary safety and efficacy endpoints in the OSPREY trial

Announced 12-month, top-line data from the OSPREY trial demonstrating strong response and durability of therapy for patients who received proximal hypoglossal nerve stimulation, including those with severe obstructive sleep apnea, elevated body mass index, and high risk of complete concentric collapse: at 12 months of therapy, the active patient responder rate was 65%, the median percent reduction of apnea hypopnea index was 68%, and the median percent reduction of oxygen desaturation index was 68%

____________________ (1) Constant-currency percent change, organic revenue percent change, organic revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Constant-currency percent change excludes the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported percent change. Organic revenue percent change excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency translation effects. Organic revenue excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. For an explanation of these and other non-GAAP measures used in this news release, see the section entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." For reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures, see the tables that accompany this news release. As discussed in the section entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below, the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this paragraph to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. Note: “Term Facilities” include the $300.0 million term facility and $50.0 million delayed draw term facility under the 2021 First Lien Credit Agreement, resulting from the Incremental Facility Amendment No. 2.

“In the first quarter, LivaNova delivered solid revenue growth, driven by the ongoing success of the Essenz™ rollout, demand for Cardiopulmonary consumables, and strong Neuromodulation performance in the Europe and Rest of World regions,” said Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. “This top-line result, coupled with operational efficiencies, contributed to meaningful operating income growth and cash generation. Importantly, we also achieved significant regulatory and clinical milestones in our obstructive sleep apnea program, including our PMA submission and 12-month data from the OSPREY trial. These achievements reflect effective execution across the organization and reinforce our focus on talent, innovation, growth, and operational excellence.”

First-Quarter 2025 Results

The following table summarizes revenue by segment (in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, % Change Constant-Currency % Change 2025 2024 Cardiopulmonary $176.3 $155.9 13.1 % 15.0 % Neuromodulation 138.9 133.9 3.8 % 4.7 % Other Revenue (1) 1.6 5.1 (68.1 )% (67.2 )% Total Net Revenue 316.9 294.9 7.4 % 8.9 % Less: ACS (2) — 4.1 (100.0 )% (100.0 )% Total Organic Net Revenue $316.9 $290.8 N/A 10.4 %

(1) “Other Revenue” includes rental and site services income not allocated to segments. In addition, “Other Revenue” for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes revenue from the Company’s former ACS reportable segment. (2) Includes the results from the wind-down portion of the Company's former ACS reportable segment. • Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

First-quarter 2025 cardiopulmonary revenue increased 13.1% on a reported basis and 15.0% on a constant-currency basis versus the first quarter of 2024 with growth across all regions, driven by Essenz Perfusion System sales and strong consumables demand.

First-quarter 2025 neuromodulation revenue increased 3.8% on a reported basis and 4.7% on a constant-currency basis versus the first quarter of 2024 driven by strength in the Europe and Rest of World regions.

Earnings Analysis

On a U.S. GAAP basis, first-quarter 2025 operating income was $48.6 million, as compared to operating income of $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $64.6 million, as compared to adjusted operating income of $53.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, first-quarter 2025 diluted loss per share was $6.01, impacted by recording the SNIA environmental liability, as compared to diluted loss per share of $0.78 in the first quarter of 2024. First-quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.88, as compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.73 in the first quarter of 2024.

Additional Updates

As previously disclosed, on March 14, 2025, the Italian Supreme Court determined that LivaNova can be held liable for the established environmental liabilities of SNIA (a former parent of Sorin). Importantly, the Court also ruled that LivaNova should not be held responsible for certain payments previously approved by the Court of Appeal of Milan in the amount of €157.3 million ($170.0 million as of March 31, 2025). As a result, the Company recorded a liability of €333.3 million ($360.4 million as of March 31, 2025) as the best estimate of the liability inclusive of estimated costs, fees, interest, and taxes. The case has been referred back to the Court of Appeal of Milan to implement the decisions respecting costs and damages in accordance with the judgement of the Italian Supreme Court. On March 31, 2025, as a result of the decision by the Italian Supreme Court, the SNIA Litigation Guarantee was terminated, and the restriction on the cash deposit held as collateral was released. Subsequently, on May 2, 2025, LivaNova repaid $200.0 million of the Term Facilities, which had a principal balance of $313.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The remaining Term Facilities balance and related net interest expense are now considered part of the Company's permanent capital structure. Consequently, these impacts will no longer be excluded from the Company's non-GAAP financial measures on a prospective basis and are expected to reduce adjusted diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.20 in 2025. The Company's revised full-year 2025 guidance range for adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.60 to $3.70 now incorporates this impact and reflects stronger operational performance expectations.

The full-year 2025 guidance ranges issued today also incorporates the Company's current and best estimate of the potential impact of presently applicable tariffs, which the Company believes to be manageable at this time. This assessment is based on the Company's geographic manufacturing footprint and supply chain as well as implemented and planned mitigation strategies.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

LivaNova now expects full-year 2025 revenue to grow between 6.0% and 7.0% (versus 5.0% and 6.0% prior) on a constant-currency basis and between 7.0% and 8.0% (versus 6.0% and 7.0% prior) on an organic basis. Foreign currency is now expected to be a smaller headwind ranging from 0.0% to 1.0% (versus 1.5% to 2.0% prior) based on current exchange rates.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2025 is now expected to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 (versus $3.65 to $3.75 prior, which did not incorporate the SNIA impact), assuming a share count of approximately 55 million for full-year 2025. In 2025, the Company continues to estimate that adjusted free cash flow will be in the range of $135 million to $155 million.

As discussed in the section entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below, the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts.

LIVANOVA PLC NET REVENUE - UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 % Change Constant-Currency % Change Cardiopulmonary U.S. $60.8 $50.6 20.3 % 20.3 % Europe (1) 44.5 40.9 8.7 % 11.0 % Rest of World (1) 71.0 64.4 10.2 % 13.4 % 176.3 155.9 13.1 % 15.0 % Neuromodulation U.S. 108.3 105.9 2.3 % 2.3 % Europe (1) 15.2 13.4 13.3 % 15.9 % Rest of World (1) 15.4 14.5 5.7 % 11.7 % 138.9 133.9 3.8 % 4.7 % Other Revenue (2) 1.6 5.1 (68.1 )% (67.2 )% Totals U.S. 169.2 160.6 5.3 % 5.3 % Europe (1) 59.7 54.3 9.9 % 12.2 % Rest of World (1) 88.0 80.0 10.1 % 13.7 % $316.9 $294.9 7.4 % 8.9 %

(1) “Europe” includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Portugal, Finland, and Denmark. Excluding Europe and the U.S., “Rest of World” includes all other countries where LivaNova operates. (2) “Other Revenue” includes rental and site services income not allocated to segments. In addition, “Other Revenue” for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes revenue from the Company’s former ACS reportable segment. • Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

