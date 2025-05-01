Lisa Westerlind Joins Battelle to Lead its Massachusetts Environmental Laboratory, Bringing Operational Excellence and Expertise

NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has recently added Lisa Westerlind to its team, where she will lead laboratory operations at the Norwell facility, renowned for its cutting-edge PFAS chemistry research, capabilities in the commercial marketplace and the ability to handle unique analytical challenges. Westerlind brings more than 23 years of experience in environmental laboratory operations, enhancing Battelle's capabilities in addressing the complex challenges posed by PFAS compounds.

Westerlind has extensive experience in delivering high-quality data with rapid turnaround times. She maintains a strong focus on achieving Operational Excellence by implementing Lean Six Sigma principles and fostering Continuous Improvement. During her career, she has held roles including Operations Manager, Production Manager, Organics Manager, and Analytical Chemist. Westerlind holds a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Assumption University.

Battelle is at the forefront of site assessment and remediation for PFAS, a class of chemicals increasingly recognized for their environmental and health impacts. The organization is actively working to understand the fate and transport of PFAS compounds and develop effective remediation strategies to mitigate associated risks.

As companies face growing pressure to eliminate PFAS from products, packaging, supply chains, and waste streams, Battelle offers expertise in navigating these challenges. Battelle assists clients in understanding PFAS exposure, planning for obsolescence and replacement, and achieving stringent remediation goals and regulatory compliance.

Battelle's Norwell laboratory was the first in the United States to receive National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program accreditation for testing a specific suite of PFAS chemicals, underscoring its leadership in the field.

Battelle offers world-class expertise in science and engineering, including technology development and enablement, advanced analytical testing, and comprehensive consulting services.

Westerlind said she was enthusiastic about joining Battelle, citing its reputation for excellence, its vision, mission and comprehensive service offerings.

"We are committed to guiding companies through the complexities of PFAS management," she said. "We are your partner in navigating the PFAS landscape."

Battelle is uniquely positioned to support organizations at any stage of their PFAS journey. Its experience with emerging chemicals like PFAS enables Battelle to assist clients in making informed decisions on liability and risk —from chemical and product formulation to alternatives assessment, environmental investigation and remediation, and destruction. Battelle focuses on ensuring business continuity while promoting long-term, proactive PFAS risk management through safer, sustainable circular chemistry solutions.

About Battelle

