Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceutical Market Competitive and Value Chain Analysis Insight

According to Towards Healthcare data, the global liquid filtration for pharmaceuticals market is growing quickly and is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034. This growth is being driven by rising investments, continuous innovation, and increasing demand from multiple industries.

Several factors contribute to market growth, including the increasing development of biologics and targeted therapy, and advancements in manufacturing technologies. The demand for personalized medicines is increasing due to a rise in chronic disorders and the geriatric population. Government bodies provide funding for installing advanced manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

The Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceutical Market: Highlights

➢ North America dominated the global market share by 40% in 2024.

➢ Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe.

➢ By type of filtration technology, the membrane filtration segment held a dominant revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By type of filtration technology, the ultrafiltration sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➢ By filter media type, the polyethersulfone (PES) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By filter media type, the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the liquid filtration for pharmaceutical market over the forecast period.

➢ By application, the sterile filtration segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By application, the clarification filtration segment is expected to expand rapidly.

➢ By end-user, the pharmaceutical manufacturers segment led the market in 2024.

➢ By end-user, the contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

➢ By filtration equipment type, the filter cartridges segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By filtration equipment type, the filter capsules segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

What is Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceuticals?

The liquid filtration for pharmaceutical market refers to the development and distribution of special filters to remove impurities from pharmaceutical products during manufacturing. Filters eliminate contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, dust, dirt, and other debris, to improve product quality. The various types of filters used in the pharmaceutical industry include membrane, depth, cartridge, bag, and activated carbon. The selection of the filters depends on the type of pharmaceutical to be manufactured.

Advanced Membrane Technologies: Major Potential

Advancements in membrane technologies have emerged as a major potential in developing innovative filters with greater efficacy and reduced complexity. Nanofiltration and membrane filtration provide superior filtration efficiency as they are semi-permeable filters with extremely fine pores. They offer numerous benefits, such as increased durability, fouling resistance, and higher permeability. Additionally, scientists develop novel filter materials like polyethersulfone (PES) and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) to optimize the filtration process.

High Cost: Major Limitation

The installation and maintenance of filter materials for liquid filtration, especially at large-scale operations, are highly expensive. Innovative filter materials are more costly than conventional filter materials. This limits the affordability of numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies from low- and middle-income countries, restricting market growth.

The Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceutical Market: Regional Analysis

North America held a major revenue share of the market by 40% in 2024. The market in North America is driven by the strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies and a robust healthcare infrastructure. Government organizations provide funding for installing advanced filter systems. Favorable regulatory policies and increasing collaborations among key players propel market growth. Furthermore, the demand for personalized medicines and the increasing number of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) foster the market.

The U.S. is home to over 5,000 pharmaceutical companies and 3,000 biotechnology companies that deliver high-quality products. Key players, such as Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., and AbbVie, Inc., are major contributors to the pharmaceutical sector in the U.S. The filtration system should comply with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) guidelines.

The Canadian pharmaceutical sector ranks sixth globally, with a 2.1% share of the global market. This is due to increasing manufacturing activities, burgeoning drug sales, and expanding trade policies with foreign nations. In 2023, the total drug sales in Canada were $42.1 billion, including patented and non-patented drugs.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The liquid filtration for pharmaceutical market is experiencing significant expansion, with the burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotech sector and favorable government support. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India, and Japan have suitable manufacturing infrastructure, encouraging foreign players to set up their manufacturing facilities in these countries. The increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotech startups and venture capital investments contributes to market growth.

China boasts more than 10,000 pharmaceutical companies. According to the latest J.P. Morgan report, 27% of the total global big pharma deals with over $50 million originated from China in 2024. Additionally, around 39% of the total global big pharma funding of over $50 million was paid to Chinese firms in 2024.

The Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceutical Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Type of Filtration Technology

The membrane filtration segment dominated the market in 2024. This segment dominated because membrane filters have a lower chance of clogging during sterile filtration. Membrane filters are plastic semi-permeable membranes that separate products using a driving force. Different types of membrane filtration techniques include ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and microfiltration. They offer numerous benefits, including prolonged filtration and high speed.

The ultrafiltration sub-segment is expected to expand rapidly. The membrane filtration technologies are categorized based on the pore size of the filters. Ultrafilters have a pore size of 0.002 to 0.1. They are primarily used to filter microorganisms, humic materials, and some viruses from pharmaceuticals. The demand for ultrafiltration is increasing as it does not require pH adjustments or disinfection.

By Filter Media Type

The polyethersulfone (PES) segment held the largest revenue share of the liquid filtration for pharmaceutical market in 2024. This is due to the hydrophilic and low protein-binding ability of PES. PES membrane filters are commonly used for tissue culture media sterilization and other life science applications. They are comparatively cost-effective and have a high retention factor. The hydrophilic nature of the filter allows the media to provide lower pressure loss, ultimately increasing its shelf-life.

The polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. PVDF is widely used for filtering gases or ventilation without moisture blockage. PVDF membrane filters can be either hydrophilic or hydrophobic, with high chemical compatibility and no protein adsorption. They are installed to achieve the highest requirements without the need for wetting agents.

By Application

The sterile filtration segment held a dominant presence in the liquid filtration for pharmaceutical market in 2024. This is due to the need for highly pure and contamination-free pharmaceutical products. Products contaminated with microorganisms may cause serious health problems in patients. Thus, regulatory agencies impose stringent regulations on the presence of microorganisms in pharmaceuticals. The main objective of sterile filtration is to maintain product integrity.

The clarification filtration segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Clarification filtration is a type of prefiltration step to remove visual impurities that can affect product quality. Prefilters remove the majority of contaminants from the product and enhance the shelf-life of the main filters by imposing less load on final filtration. This ultimately saves the cost of manufacturers.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical manufacturers segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the liquid filtration for pharmaceutical market in 2024. Pharmaceutical companies have a favorable manufacturing infrastructure to conduct in-house manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. They have suitable capital investment to install advanced filtration systems. They continuously expand their biopharmaceutical area to focus on the manufacturing of biologics and other complex therapeutics.

The contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. Large pharmaceutical companies outsource their manufacturing capabilities to CMOs to focus on their core competencies, such as product sales and marketing. Small- and medium-sized enterprises collaborate with CMOs as they lack specialized manufacturing infrastructure.

By Filtration Equipment Type

The filter cartridges segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the liquid filtration for pharmaceutical market in 2024. Filter cartridges are tube-like, structured filtration devices that are used to trap solid debris suspended in a liquid. Cartridge filters are designed from a variety of metallic and non-metallic materials. Some common examples include cellulose, polypropylene, activated carbon, and ceramic. They are used in the pharmaceutical industry to maintain sterility and purity in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.

The filter capsules segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years. Filter capsules are primarily used for small-scale applications and in places with space constraints. Laboratories use them for venting and gas filtration of biopharmaceutical processes. Filter capsules are easier to use as they are self-contained, and the installation is straightforward and quick.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Companies Contributions & Offerings Avantor Sciences Avantor offers a wide range of filtration solutions, from filters to custom, complex filter assemblies for sterility and bioburden reduction. Brother Filtration Brother Filtration is a leading manufacturer of high-quality filtration products for diverse applications, including biopharmaceuticals. Parker Hannifin Corporation Parker offers filtration solutions for complex contaminant management issues through its Industrial Process Filtration Division. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. Koch Membrane Systems develops and manufactures spiral, tubular, and hollow-fiber membranes.

Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceutical Market Top Companies

• Avantor Sciences

• Brother Filtration

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

• Pall Corporation

• Sartorius AG

• Merck KGaA

• 3M Company

• Atlas Filtri

• Pentair plc

• Dow Water & Process Solutions

Recent Developments in the Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceutical Market

➢ In June 2025, Cytiva Life Sciences announced the completion of its expansion projects in the U.S., Europe, and Asia through an investment of $1.6 billion. The expansion is part of Cytiva’s long-term growth plan and in-region manufacturing strategy.

➢ In December 2024, Ahlstrom announced the acquisition of ErtelAlsop to strengthen its position in the life science filtration market, allowing the company to enter the depth filtration space. ErtelAlsop will become part of Ahlstrom’s Filtration and Life Sciences business.

➢ In June 2024, Asahi Kasei announced the launch of a membrane system, MicrozaTM hollow-fiber membrane, to produce water for injection (WFI). The system was developed as an alternative to conventional distillation processes for the production of WFI for water treatment and filtration of liquid products.

Liquid Filtration for Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation

By Type of Filtration Technology

• Membrane Filtration

○ Microfiltration

○ Ultrafiltration

○ Nanofiltration

○ Reverse Osmosis

• Depth Filtration

○ Cellulose-based Depth Filters

○ Synthetic Depth Filters

• Pre-filtration/Coarse Filtration

• Crossflow Filtration

• Others

○ Gravity Filtration

○ Screen Filtration

By Filter Media Type

• Polyethersulfone (PES)

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

• Nylon

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

• Cellulose Acetate (CA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

By Application

• Sterile Filtration

• Clarification Filtration

• Bioburden Reduction

• Solvent Filtration

• Cell Culture Filtration

• Others

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research & Development Institutes

• Others

By Filtration Equipment Type

• Filter Cartridges

• Filter Capsules

• Filter Plates & Frames

• Filter Housings

• Filter Bags

• Others

By Region

• North America

○ U.S.

○ Canada

• Asia Pacific

○ China

○ Japan

○ India

○ South Korea

○ Thailand

• Europe

○ Germany

○ UK

○ France

○ Italy

○ Spain

○ Sweden

○ Denmark

○ Norway

• Latin America

○ Brazil

○ Mexico

○ Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

○ South Africa

○ UAE

○ Saudi Arabia

○ Kuwait

