Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

OpRegen ® Granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation From FDA

ReSonance™ (ANP1) Preclinical Results Presented at 59th Annual Inner Ear Biology Workshop

Added to 2024 Russell 3000® Index

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics--Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results. The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and to provide a business update.





“We were delighted to see our partners’ continued commitment to the OpRegen program, in this instance by seeking and successfully obtaining RMAT designation,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “We believe OpRegen continues to showcase itself as an asset with the potential to be ‘a transformational medicine’ and view the recent RMAT designation as additional positive progress for this pioneering cell transplant program. As we worked to return our second cell transplant program, OPC1 for spinal cord injury, back into the clinic, we also presented promising preclinical results from our third program, ReSonance, for sensorineural hearing loss. We look forward to continuing to create value through the advancement of our clinical and preclinical pipelines, applying both our technology and extensive manufacturing expertise to validate our cell transplant approach.”

Recent Operational Highlights

- RG6501 (OpRegen)

Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, announced

Continued execution under our collaboration ongoing

Continued activities under the separate services agreement with Genentech to support ongoing development of OpRegen. Lineage has been providing additional clinical, technical, training and manufacturing services funded by Genentech, that further support the ongoing advancement and optimization of the OpRegen program and include: (i) activities to support the ongoing Phase 1/2a study and currently-enrolling Phase 2a study; and (ii) additional technical training and materials related to Lineage’s cell therapy technology platform to support commercial manufacturing strategies.

- OPC1

DOSED (Delivery of Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells for Spinal Cord Injury: Evaluation of a Novel Device) clinical study for the treatment of subacute and chronic spinal cord patient start-up activities and FDA interactions continue.

- ReSonance (ANP1)

Preclinical results presented at 59 th Annual Inner Ear Biology Workshop ReSonance manufactured by a proprietary process, developed in-house, at clinical scale, with relevant in-vitro functional activity Immediate-use, thaw-and-inject formulation durably engrafted in multiple preclinical hearing loss models ReSonance is currently being evaluated in a functional model of hearing loss through a collaboration with the University of Michigan Kresge Hearing Research Institute.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $32.7 million as of September 30, 2024 is expected to support planned operations into Q1 2026.

Third Quarter Operating Results

Revenues: Revenue is generated primarily from collaboration revenues, royalties, and other revenues. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.8 million, a net increase of approximately $2.5 million as compared to approximately $1.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by more collaboration revenue recognized from deferred revenues under the collaboration and license agreement with Roche.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses are comprised of research and development (R&D) expenses and general and administrative (G&A) expenses. Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $7.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million as compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2023.

R&D Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.2 million, a net decrease of approximately $0.6 million as compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2023. The net decrease was primarily driven by $0.6 million for our OPC1 program, $0.4 million for our preclinical programs, and partially offset by $0.5 million for our OpRegen program.

G&A Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $4.4 million, a net increase of $0.4 million as compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2023. The net increase was primarily driven by $0.3 million for personnel costs and $0.1 million for stock-based compensation expense.

Loss from Operations: Loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.8 million, a decrease of $2.9 million as compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Other Income/(Expenses): Other income (expenses) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflected other income of $0.8 million, compared to other expenses of approximately ($0.4) million for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily driven by exchange rate fluctuations related to our international subsidiaries.

Net Loss Attributable to Lineage: The net loss attributable to Lineage for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $3.0 million, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss attributable to Lineage of $7.1 million, or $0.04 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties may access the conference call on November 14th, 2024, by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the U.S. and Canada and should request the “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call”. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Lineage’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage’s website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through November 21st, 2024, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 2238934.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, “off-the-shelf,” cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient’s functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed in collaboration with Factor Bioscience Limited. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “aim,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “can,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “tend to,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Lineage’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and beliefs and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential therapeutic benefits of OpRegen in patients with GA secondary to AMD and the potential impacts of RMAT designation on Roche and Genentech’s development of OpRegen or OpRegen’s ultimate success; the benefits of our new services agreement with Genentech and its impact on advancing the OpRegen program; the commencement of the DOSED clinical study for OPC1; that our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is sufficient to support our planned operations into the first quarter of 2026; the impacts to Lineage of our continued inclusion within the Russell 3000 Index; the broad potential for Lineage’s regenerative medicine platform and our ability to develop additional product candidates; and the potential of our platform technology and/or manufacturing capabilities to validate our approach or create value. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following risks: that we may need to allocate our cash to unexpected events and expenses causing us to use our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities more quickly than expected; that development activities, preclinical activities, and clinical trials of our product candidates may not commence, progress or be completed as expected due to many factors within and outside of our control; that positive findings in early clinical and/or nonclinical studies of a product candidate may not be predictive of success in subsequent clinical and/or nonclinical studies of that candidate; that OpRegen may never be proven to provide durable anatomical functional improvements in dry-AMD patients or become a ‘transformational medicine’, that competing alternative therapies may adversely impact the commercial potential of OpRegen; that Roche and Genentech may not successfully advance OpRegen or be successful in completing further clinical trials for OpRegen and/or obtaining regulatory approval for OpRegen in any particular jurisdiction; that OPC1 may not advance further in any clinical trials, and if it does, that any such clinical trials may not be successful; that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and broader regional conflict may materially and adversely impact our manufacturing processes, including cell banking and product manufacturing for our cell therapy product candidates, all of which are conducted by our subsidiary in Jerusalem, Israel; that Lineage may not be able to manufacture sufficient clinical quantities of its product candidates in accordance with current good manufacturing practice; and those risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage’s business and other risks discussed in Lineage’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lineage’s periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and its other subsequent reports, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,750 $ 35,442 Marketable securities 4,961 50 Accounts receivable, net 405 745 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,285 2,204 Total current assets 34,401 38,441 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 2,013 2,245 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,362 2,522 Deposits and other long-term assets 606 577 Goodwill 10,672 10,672 Intangible assets, net 46,540 46,562 TOTAL ASSETS $ 96,594 $ 101,019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,477 $ 6,270 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,083 830 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 54 52 Deferred revenues, current portion 8,250 10,808 Total current liabilities 13,864 17,960 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Deferred tax liability 273 273 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 16,050 18,693 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,533 1,979 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 80 91 TOTAL LIABILITIES 31,800 38,996 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, no par value, 2,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common shares, no par value, 450,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 188,837 and 174,987 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 469,268 451,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,890 ) (3,068 ) Accumulated deficit (400,192 ) (384,856 ) Lineage’s shareholders’ equity 66,186 63,419 Noncontrolling deficit (1,392 ) (1,396 ) Total shareholders’ equity 64,794 62,023 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 96,594 $ 101,019

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Collaboration revenues $ 3,386 $ 957 $ 5,671 $ 5,949 Royalties, license and other revenues 393 289 960 908 Total revenues 3,779 1,246 6,631 6,857 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of sales 38 169 180 415 Research and development 3,171 3,741 9,049 11,799 General and administrative 4,410 4,041 13,770 13,014 Total operating expenses 7,619 7,951 22,999 25,228 Loss from operations (3,840 ) (6,705 ) (16,368 ) (18,371 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest income 397 433 1,322 1,225 Loss on marketable equity securities, net (6 ) (60 ) (21 ) (170 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net 448 (827 ) (284 ) (1,796 ) Other income (expense) — 1 19 544 Total other income (expenses) 839 (453 ) 1,036 (197 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,001 ) (7,158 ) (15,332 ) (18,568 ) Provision for income tax benefit — — — 1,803 NET LOSS (3,001 ) (7,158 ) (15,332 ) (16,765 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (33 ) 48 (4 ) 54 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LINEAGE $ (3,034 ) $ (7,110 ) $ (15,336 ) $ (16,711 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Lineage basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share 188,835 174,868 186,860 171,880

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Lineage $ (15,336 ) $ (16,711 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 (54 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to net cash used in operating activities: Loss on marketable equity securities, net 21 170 Accretion of income on marketable debt securities (184 ) (647 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 436 419 Change in right-of-use assets and liabilities (31 ) 86 Amortization of intangible assets 22 98 Stock-based compensation 3,762 3,580 Deferred income tax benefit — (1,803 ) Foreign currency remeasurement and other loss 309 1,892 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 339 (141 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 891 56 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,778 ) (3,456 ) Deferred revenue (5,201 ) (6,036 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,746 ) (22,547 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities 18 196 Purchases of marketable debt securities (8,761 ) (16,403 ) Maturities of marketable debt securities 4,000 53,497 Purchase of equipment (200 ) (583 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,943 ) 36,707 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee options exercised 229 88 Common shares received and retired for employee taxes paid (23 ) (37 ) Proceeds from sale of common shares 14,070 6,625 Payments for offering costs (113 ) (199 ) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (40 ) (41 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,123 6,436 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (120 ) (532 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (7,686 ) 20,064 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: At beginning of the period 35,992 11,936 At end of the period $ 28,306 $ 32,000 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ 6 $ 8 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH FINANCING AND

INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures in accounts payable $ 11 $ 8 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,750 $ 31,474 Restricted cash included in deposits and other long-term assets (see Note 13 (Commitments and Contingencies)) 556 526 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 28,306 $ 32,000

