Lilac Biosciences Names Adriana Coll De Peña, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer to Bring Fast, Quantitative RNA Measurement to Every Lab

The recently appointed CEO, a former Moderna scientist and Brown University Ph.D., will grow the Brown spinout from its first ModQuant™ RNA modification kit into a platform of RNA tools for research and therapeutic discovery, all on instruments labs already own

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilac Biosciences Inc., a Brown University spinout that is democratizing RNA measurement on instruments labs already own, starting with RNA modification kits for qPCR, today announced that Adriana Coll De Peña, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Coll De Peña joined the company on September 15, 2026, and will lead Lilac's growth beyond its first product. Lilac was recently named Startup of the Year at Brown University's 2026 Innovation Showcase. Lilac is also inviting research labs, translational teams and RNA medicine developers to collaborate on pilot studies.

Former Moderna scientist named CEO of Brown spinout Lilac Biosciences, maker of ModQuant™ RNA modification kits

Dr. Coll De Peña joined Lilac from Moderna, where she was a scientist from January 2024 to September 2026, developing and implementing high-throughput analytical methods. She earned her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering at Brown University, where she developed microfluidic methods to characterize biopharmaceuticals, including dsRNA impurities in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, plasmid DNA isoforms, and full and empty AAV capsids. She has authored 15 peer-reviewed publications, in journals including Analyst, Electrophoresis, ACS Omega and ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, and received the CASSS Next Generation Investigator Award.

"Every RNA program, from basic research to therapeutic discovery, depends on measurements people can trust," said Dr. Coll De Peña. "Too often those measurements take weeks, large amounts of sample or a specialist core. We are democratizing RNA measurement by putting it on instruments every lab already has, starting with qPCR. RNA modifications are where we start. Our goal is to build the products that become the most desirable part of every RNA workflow, in academic and commercial labs alike."

Lilac's ModQuant™ platform turns RNA modifications into a quantitative qPCR readout from as little as 1 ng of mRNA, without sequencing or bioinformatics. The ModQuant™ workflow takes a single day. The first ModQuant™ kit, for relative global N6-methyladenosine (m6A) quantification, is currently shipping. Every kit is designed and made in Providence.

Next on the same workflow are kits for additional RNA modifications, multiplexed panels that measure several modifications at once, and RNA quality assays: the first steps toward a broader set of tools for RNA-based research and therapeutic discovery. The goal is a fast, quantitative answer on instruments labs already own, before they commit to sequencing or mass spectrometry, and a complement to both.

Dr. Coll De Peña leads a Providence team that develops and makes every kit on site, including co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Sabrina Tolppi; Shreyas Shah, Vice President of Business and Commercial Operations; Lloyd Bwanali, Ph.D., Director of Manufacturing and Technical Operations; and Kruti Savani, R&D Associate Scientist, Product Development.

"We want to build the next kits with the people who will use them," said Dr. Coll De Peña. "If your lab compares many conditions, time points or genotypes and needs a fast, quantitative read on its RNA, we would like to hear from you. We are open to pilot studies, co-development and research collaborations."

Research groups and organizations interested in a pilot study or collaboration can contact Lilac at info@lilacbiosciences.com or visit lilacbiosciences.com/services.

Lilac products are for Research Use Only.

About Lilac Biosciences

Lilac Biosciences Inc. is a Brown University spinout based in Providence, Rhode Island, that is democratizing RNA measurement. Its mission is to create innovative products that become the most desirable part of every workflow for RNA-based research and therapeutic discovery, across academic and commercial laboratories. Its ModQuant™ platform starts with RNA modifications, delivering a quantitative, single-day qPCR readout from as little as 1 ng of mRNA on instruments labs already own. Learn more at lilacbiosciences.com.

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info@lilacbiosciences.com

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SOURCE Lilac Biosciences Inc.