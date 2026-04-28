Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals Closes $12 Million Series A Financing Led by Double Point Ventures

NOVATO, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapies for neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, today announced the closing of a $12 million Series A financing led by Double Point Ventures, with participation from both new and existing investors.

Proceeds from the financing will support advancement of Lighthouse's lead program, LHP588, and continued pipeline expansion. Lighthouse is currently conducting the SPRING clinical trial, a Phase 2 study evaluating LHP588 in patients with P. gingivalis-positive mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The trial is also supported by a $49.2 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"Lighthouse is advancing a differentiated approach based on compelling scientific and clinical data. This financing, together with the support from the NIA, gives Lighthouse the resources to efficiently execute the SPRING trial and advance LHP588 toward late-stage development," said Casey Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals. "By targeting a defined subset of Alzheimer's disease, we aim to bring a more precise and effective therapeutic approach to patients."

In connection with the financing, Campbell Murray, M.D., partner at Double Point Ventures, will join Lighthouse's Board of Directors. Dr. Murray brings deep experience in life sciences investing, company building, and clinical-stage development strategy.

"Lighthouse is pursuing a distinctive and focused approach in Alzheimer's disease," said Campbell Murray. "With LHP588, the company is targeting an important and underexplored biological driver in a defined patient population. We believe the SPRING trial has the potential to generate clinically meaningful data and to further establish Lighthouse as an innovative company in neurodegeneration."

The SPRING trial is a double-blind placebo-controlled study evaluating LHP588, an oral, once-daily small-molecule therapy targeting P. gingivalis, a bacterium associated with periodontal disease and increasingly implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathogenesis and progression. The trial is currently enrolling participants across the United States. Additional information is available at www.springclinicaltrial.com.

About Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals

Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for chronic neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical program is focused on Alzheimer's disease, including the ongoing SPRING clinical trial. For more information, visit www.lighthousepharma.com.

Research reported in this release is supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01AG088524. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Media Contact: info@lighthousepharma.com

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SOURCE Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals