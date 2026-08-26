Ligand to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2026 (Boston): Management will participate in a fireside chat at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 8, 2026.





Management will participate in a fireside chat at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 8, 2026. Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference (New York): Management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET on September 10, 2026.





Management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET on September 10, 2026. H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York): Management will present on September 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET.





Ligand management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees during these conferences. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Wells Fargo, Citi, or H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 200 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand’s royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit www.ligand.com or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

investors@ligand.com

(858) 550-7761

Media:

Kellie Walsh

media@ligand.com

(914) 315-6072

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.