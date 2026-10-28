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Press Releases

Ligand to Participate in November 2026 Investor Conferences

October 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on November 9, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens.

  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in a fireside chat on November 10, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. ET in New York.

  • Miami Biotech Collective Summit 2026. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on November 30, 2026 in Miami.

Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their UBS, Stifel, or J.P. Morgan representative.

About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 100 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand’s royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit www.ligand.com or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts
Investors:
Melanie Herman
investors@ligand.com
(858) 550-7761

Media:
Kellie Walsh
media@ligand.com
(914) 315-6072


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