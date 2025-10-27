Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Presents Nonclinical Data on Glucocorticoid Antibody Drug Conjugate LFD-200 at ACR 2025 and Initiates Phase 1 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Burlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, presented nonclinical data on its lead LFD-200, an ADC delivering a potent glucocorticoid (GC) directly to immune cells. The Company also announced that its Phase 1 study of LFD-200 in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is underway and initial data from healthy participants (HPs) are anticipated by year-end 2025. The data presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025 meeting demonstrated that LFD-200 achieves sustained GC exposures in immune cells of non-human primates (NHPs) for at least seven days and suppresses proinflammatory cytokine expression without evidence of toxicity after 13 weekly, clinically relevant doses.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

LFD-200 achieves sustained GC exposures in immune cells of non-human primates and suppresses proinflammatory cytokine expression without evidence of toxicity

Phase 1 study of LFD-200 in Rheumatoid Arthritis is underway with initial data from healthy participants anticipated by year-end 2025

Preclinical data was presented in a poster presentation at ACR 2025

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Lifordi

Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the way by leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company's lead ADC, LFD-200, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and preclinical studies demonstrated efficacy in multiple disease models by targeting myeloid and lymphoid cells using a highly internalized cell surface membrane protein (VISTA). Lifordi has also applied its novel drug delivery platform to other diverse payloads, such as small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), and siRNA. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors, a strong partnering track record, and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com.

Source: Lifordi

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272018