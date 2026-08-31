LifeTech Scientific Corporation Announces 2026 Interim Results

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeTech Scientific Corporation ("LifeTech" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1302.HK), a medical device company specializing in minimally invasive interventional solutions for cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Reporting Period").

The Group achieved revenue of approximately RMB600.8 million during the Reporting Period.

Gross profit was approximately RMB465.9 million, while gross profit margin increased 3.9 percentage points to approximately 77.5% for the six months ended 30 June 2026. Excluding certain non-recurring items[1], net profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB114.8 million, during the Reporting Period.

As at 30 June 2026, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately RMB953.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 32.6% compared with 31 December 2025.

Note [1]: Such non-recurring items include (i) the other losses arising from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss; (ii) the share-based payment expenses; and (iii) the transaction expenses in connection with a proposed transaction involving the conditional acquisition of equity interest in Starway Medical Technology, Inc. and the issue of convertible bonds, which the Board has resolved not to proceed with.

Tackling Domestic-market Challenges, Fueling Overseas Revenue Growth

In the first half of 2026, the Group maintained a sharp focus on addressing unmet clinical needs worldwide, leveraging its synergies in branding, intellectual property, distribution networks, clinical registration, and global operations. With an increasingly diversified and refined innovative product portfolio, complemented by professional academic services, the Group steadily consolidated its foundation for long-term growth.

China's mainland remained the largest market of the Group, where the revenue generated accounted for approximately 69.6% of the total revenue during the Reporting Period.

Meanwhile, our overseas business maintained its upward momentum. The overseas sales of the Group grew by approximately 4.1% (approximately 8.2% in USD) year-on-year. Asia (excluding China's mainland) and Europe were the two largest overseas markets of the Group, which accounted for approximately 10.3% and 12.6%, respectively, of the total revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

Long-term Focus, Deep Roots in Core Markets

Structural Heart Diseases Business



The Group has established a diversified product portfolio in the Structural Heart Diseases (SHD) business, mainly including LAA occluders and three generations of congenital heart diseases occluders, aiming to address various market demands through differentiated product strategies.

During the Reporting Period, the sales contributed by the SHD business were approximately RMB200.1 million.

Continuous technological innovation and product upgrades will further enrich the SHD product portfolio of the Group and enhance its global sales layout.

Peripheral Vascular Diseases Business



The Group is committed to providing patients worldwide with technology-leading systematic and comprehensive interventional medical devices solutions to treat Peripheral Vascular Diseases (PVD).

The products offered by the Group in the PVD business mainly include vena cava filters, thoracic aortic aneurysm stent grafts, abdominal aortic aneurysm stent grafts, iliac artery bifurcation stent grafts, aortic stent graft systems, aortic arch stent graft systems and thoracoabdominal aortic stent graft systems.

During the Reporting Period, the sales contributed by the PVD business were approximately RMB400.7 million, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 2.3%, of which the revenue generated from the sales of stent grafts and vena cava filters increased by approximately 2.9% and 2.6% year-on-year, respectively.

Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology Business



The Group recorded no sales contribution from its cardiac pacing and electrophysiology business during the Reporting Period.

R&D and Commercialization Progress

The Group adheres to independent innovation, aiming to provide medical devices that deliver outstanding clinical value for physicians and patients worldwide, while continuously enhancing its long-term competitiveness.

During the Reporting Period, the Group invested approximately RMB167.1 million in research and development (including capitalized expenditure). This investment will further enhance our innovation capabilities, accelerate the development and commercialization of our products, as well as to sustain our industry‑leading position.

During the six months ended 30 June 2026, we have achieved the following milestones in the R&D field:

Iliac Bifurcation Device (consisting of the G-iliac™ Pro Iliac Bifurcation Stent Graft System and SilverFlow™ Pro Internal Iliac Stent Graft System) and Peripheral High Pressure Balloon Dilatation Catheter have obtained the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") certification;

G-iliac™ Iliac Bifurcation Stent Graft System and SilverFlow™ Internal Iliac Stent Graft System have obtained the CE MDR (Medical Device Regulation) certification;

Cera™ PFO Occluder, CeraFlex™ PFO Occluder, FuStar™ Steerable Introducer, SeQure™ Snare System and SteerEase™ Introducer have obtained the CE MDR certification. Such products have previously obtained the CE MDD (Medical Device Directive) certification;

Cera™ PFO Occluder, Yuranos™ Pro Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft System and Constraining Structure PTA Balloon Catheter, etc. are pending registration approval in China;

Aortic Stent Graft System (consisting of the Ankura™ Pro Aortic Stent Graft System and Longuette™ Aortic Branch Stent Graft System), Fitaya™ Vena Cava Filter System, Futhrough™ Stent Graft Balloon Catheter, Yuranos™ Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft System, Thoracoabdominal Artery Stent Graft System (consisting of the G-Branch™ Thoracoabdominal Aortic Stent Graft System, SilverFlow™ PV Peripheral Vascular Stent Graft System, G-Branch™ AE Main Body Extension Stent Graft System, G-Branch™ AAA Bifurcated Stent Graft System and G-Branch™ IE Iliac Extension Stent Graft System) and Aortic Arch Stent Graft System (consisting of the Ankura™ Plus Aortic Arch Stent Graft System and CSkirt™ Aortic Arch Branch Stent Graft System) are pending registration approval of CE certification;

X-Clip™ Mitral Valve Clip System and Nitinol Patent Ductus Arteriosus Occluder are currently at the stage of pre-registration clinical enrollment in China;

CS™ Concave Supra-arch Branched Stent-Graft System and SureCham™ Aortic Arch Single Branch Stent Graft System (consisting of the Aortic Arch Stent Graft System and Aortic Branch Stent Graft System) have completed pre-marketing clinical enrollment and are currently under clinical follow-up in China;

IBS Titan™ Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Peripheral Scaffold System is currently at the stage of clinical enrollment in China and in Europe, and its CE registration application has been submitted;

IBS™ Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffold System has successfully completed the five-year follow-up of the phase I clinical study and the three-year follow-up of the phase II and III clinical study, further confirming its safety and efficacy. Additionally, its CE and NMPA registration application have been submitted; and

CS™ Concave Supra-arch Branched Stent-Graft System has been admitted into the NMPA Special Examination and Approval Procedure for Innovative Medical Devices, which is the 17th product of the Company to have obtained admission to the Procedure.

Intellectual Property Rights

Intellectual property is an important intangible asset of the Group and also an internal driving force to improve our core competitiveness in the medical device market. As at 30 June 2026, the Group has filed a total of 2,608 valid patent applications, of which 1,370 patents were registered and valid.

The Chairman and CEO of LifeTech, Mr. XIE Yuehui Said:



In the first half of 2026, the global medical device industry continued to undergo profound transformation. Despite external volatility posing certain challenges to the Group's short-term operations, we remained steadfast in our strategic focus, deepened our presence in core markets, and drove differentiated competition through technological innovation. Our product sales mix continued to improve, and all operational activities proceeded in an orderly manner.

Guided by our two core development strategies of "innovation" and "internationalization", we will accelerate breakthroughs in key technologies through forward-looking initiatives, further refine our systematic disease solutions, and leverage a more complete, diverse, and efficient portfolio of innovative products to steadily expand our global footprint and consolidate our industry‑leading position, thereby maintaining robust resilience amid the ongoing transformation and evolution of the global medical device sector.

The global healthcare industry holds vast prospects. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on technological advancement and operational efficiency optimization. Leveraging our strong R&D capabilities, robust industrialization capacity, and outstanding global operation and management expertise, we aim to seize opportunities and address challenges to pursue sustainable and high‑quality growth, creating long‑term value for patients, healthcare institutions, shareholders, and all other stakeholders with unwavering dedication.

About LifeTech Scientific Corporation

Established in 1999 in Shenzhen, China, LifeTech Scientific Corporation (Stock Code: 1302.HK) specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of minimally invasive interventional medical devices for the treatment of cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. The Company offers innovative solutions for structural heart diseases, peripheral vascular diseases, bradycardia, and neurovascular conditions. It also possesses the world's first innovative iron-based bioabsorbable material technology platform. Guided by the core strategy of "innovation" and "internationalization", LifeTech maintains a leading market position for its key products in the home country and has established 7 subsidiaries overseas, extending its sales network to nearly 120 countries and regions worldwide.

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SOURCE LifeTech Scientific Corporation