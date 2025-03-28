SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lifecore Biomedical to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 on April 3, 2025

March 28, 2025 | 
Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

CHASKA, Minn., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, April 3, 2025, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, members of Lifecore’s senior management team will host a webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter and review recent corporate developments.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Investor Events & Presentations page of Lifecore’s website at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Lifecore Biomedical 952-368-6244 ryan.lake@lifecore.com

Minnesota Earnings
