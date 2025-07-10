Life Science Market Size Surges USD 998.63 Billion in 2025, Forecasted to Grow at 11.82% CAGR Through 2034

The global life science market size was valued at USD 88.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow significantly, reaching USD 998.63 billion in 2025. It is further projected to attain approximately USD 2,695.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 11.82% from 2025 to 2034.
The global life science market is widely influenced by various factors, including advancements in biotechnology, such as gene editing (CRISPR), next-generation sequencing, and AI-driven drug discovery, along with several life science tools like chromatography, microscopy, and PCR technology. Also, rising chronic diseases are driving demand for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, accelerating focus on personalized medicines, and escalating government funding in R&D initiatives are fostering novel creations in the life science area.
Life Science Market Highlights
• North America dominated the global life science market in 2024.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
• By type, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market in 2024.
• By type, the biotechnology segment is expected to grow rapidly in the predicted timeframe.
• By application, the therapeutics segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.
• By application, the drug discovery & development segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.
• By therapeutic areas, the oncology segment led the global life science market in 2024.
• By therapeutic areas, the infectious diseases segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the upcoming years.
Market Overview: Significant Investments in Innovations
Basically, life science is related to several branches that involve the study of living organisms. This life science market is registering major growth due to the most important public and private investments in R&D approaches, along with advancements in various areas such as biotechnology, gene editing, NGS, and AI, as well as the rising adoption of tailored therapeutics and big data analytics in the analysis of huge datasets. Life science has numerous emerging applications in the biopharmaceutical sector for novel candidate development, in clinical trials to detect the efficacy and toxicities related to drugs, and in diagnostics to improve the accuracy and speed of the diagnosis.
Developing Applications in Numerous Areas: Major Potential
Nowadays, in various areas including biotechnology, for developing new therapies like antibodies, vaccines are used in growing instances of chronic and rare diseases are fueling the life science market expansion. However, life science is playing a major role in novel drug development, in different phases of clinical trials, and in preclinical studies to identify the efficacy and accuracy of candidates before going to the clinical trial phase.
The Life Science Market: Regional Analysis
North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. Primarily, the region is experiencing advances in the healthcare infrastructure and sophisticated healthcare system, as well as they are heavily investing in research and development, including government support such as NIH, fueling innovation and technological advancements in this region.
A major region in North America, the US also possesses a well-developed healthcare and R&D infrastructure, along with a strong regulatory framework is supports ensuring quality and safety standards, which further boosts the industry's expansion.
Rising adoption of development in customized therapies or medicines is propelling demand for various breakthroughs in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, driving the life science market in Canada. Also, the growing partnerships and collaborations with different companies and research institutions are helping market growth.
The Asia Pacific is Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Upcoming Years
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the predicted period. In ASAP, the growing geriatric population is linked to different chronic diseases, including heart conditions, diabetes, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases are fueling demand for robust healthcare services and innovative therapies. Besides this, increasing novel creations in the development of biologics like NGS, AI-powered platforms are boosting the life science market growth.
In China, the accelerating adoption of digitalization, such as big data analytics, cloud computing, and AI, is transforming different aspects of the life science industry, from drug discovery to supply chain management. Besides this, the Chinese government is immensely investing in R&D of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is driving the market.
India is experiencing faster growth in its
healthcare sector and is becoming a significant market for life science
companies, especially in areas like diagnostics and
pharmaceuticals. India’s government has launched several robust
initiatives to boost life sciences:
The ₹5,000 crore PRIP scheme (2023–28) funds CoEs at NIPERs and R&D across six priority areas, mobilizing ₹4,250 crore in grants and ₹700 crore for infrastructure.
The Life Science Market: Segmentation Analysis
By type analysis
The pharmaceuticals segment led the market in 2024. Numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are stepping forward in investments in research and development to produce novel drugs for the market. As well as innovations are bringing in various areas, including gene therapy, genomics, and bioinformatics are transforming drug discovery and development.
The biotechnology segment is expected to show rapid growth during 2025-2034. In 2025, growing incidences of genetic disorders and, variety of cancers are fueling demand for highly effective and safe therapeutics using novel technologies like NGS, CRISPR are propelling the segment growth.
By application analysis
The therapeutics segment led the life science market in 2024. The segment is fueled by the increasing chronic diseases, accelerating demand for personalized medicines, and rising adoption of digital therapeutics, which are software-driven interventions for disease prevention and management, to enhance patient adherence and outcomes.
On the other hand, the drug discovery & development segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Numerous pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are highly investing in research and development, which is impelling demand for drug discovery and development services. Along with breakthroughs in AI, next-generation sequencing, and gene editing with digitalized bioinformatics is escalating overall life science market growth.
By therapeutic areas analysis
The oncology segment held the highest revenue share of the global market in 2024. Around the world, aging populations, changing lifestyles, and other environmental factors are leading to a rise in cancer cases, which is a main driver for the oncology expansion. Moreover, government funding and private area investments in oncology research are resulting in the development of innovative therapies and diagnostics.
Whereas, the infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. Across the globe, different cases of HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, influenza, and emerging infectious diseases are raising the demand for robust diagnostics and treatments. Furthermore, boosting innovations in molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and wearable injectors is expanding the ultimate life science market.
Life Science Market Companies:
• AstraZeneca
• Baker Tilly
• BIOQuébe
• Clarivate plc
• Eli Lilly and Company
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Honeywell
• Merck KGaA
• Novartis
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfizer
• Roche
• Schrödinger, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Top Companies Recent Updates
|
Company Name
|
Recent Updates
|
AstraZeneca Plc (May 2025)
|
Partnered with Danaher Corporation to enhance the development and commercialization of advanced diagnostic tools.
|
AstraZeneca Plc (June 2025)
|
Launched by collaborating with M42 and SOPHiA GENETICS, it is a liquid biopsy initiative in the UAE.
|
BIOQuébec (May 2025)
|
Made a strategic collaboration with Life Sciences British Columbia to boost Canada’s life science sector.
|
GlaxoSmithKline plc (June 2025)
|
Collaborated with Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech International to accelerate development of the latter’s Shigella vaccine candidate.
|
Eli Lilly and Company (March 2025)
|
Launched weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India at Rs. 3,500 after receiving drug regulator approval.
|
Pfizer (February 2025)
|
Announced its entry into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for the marketing and sale of Ativan and Pacitane.
|
Schrödinger, Inc. (November 2024)
|
Partnered with Novartis with a software agreement worth more than $2.3B.
Elevate your
healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In June 2025, Utopia Therapeutics, a biotech company developing next-generation vaccines for chronic metabolic diseases, received investment of $1.5 million from Whale Tank, a global early-stage venture firm focused on advanced life science innovations, to develop preclinical studies of an obesity vaccine.
• In June 2025, Indoco, a pharmaceutical company, launched Ticagrelor film-coated drug used for heart attack treatment in the United Kingdom.
• In May 2025, Illumina Inc., an American biotechnology company, unveiled PromoterAI, an innovative algorithm to boost insights for rare disease diagnosis.
• In April 2025, Roche, a Swiss multinational holding healthcare company, invested USD 50 billion in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics in the US for the next five years.
• In November 2024, Dr Reddy’s, a global player in pharmaceuticals, launched Toripalimab, a new immune-oncology drug in India.
Life Science Market Segmentation
By Type
• Pharmaceuticals
• Branded Drugs
• Generic Drugs
• Biosimilars
• Biotechnology
• Genomics
• Proteomics
• Metabolomics
• Bioinformatics
• Medical Devices
• Diagnostics
• Therapeutic Devices
• Wearables
• Life Science Tools
• Instruments
• Reagents & Consumables
• Analytical Tools
• Digital Health Solutions
• AI in Life Sciences
• Cloud-based Solutions
• Health Informatics
By Application
• Therapeutics
• Drug Discovery & Development
• Diagnostics
• Clinical Trials
• Research & Development
By Therapeutic Areas
• Oncology
• Infectious Diseases
• Cardiology
• Neurology
• Immunology
• Rare Diseases
• Others
By Region
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Sweden
• Denmark
• Norway
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• South Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Kuwait
