Life Molecular Imaging Expands Neuraceq® (florbetaben F-18 injection) Production in Southern California

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Molecular Imaging (LMI), a Lantheus company, dedicated to developing and offering novel PET radiopharmaceuticals, has expanded its manufacturing and distribution network for Neuraceq® (florbetaben F-18 injection) in Southern California. This expansion increases access to the broader Southern California area, including San Diego, extending availability of Neuraceq® to imaging centers, physicians, and patients with cognitive impairment. The first dose from a newly-equipped site in Los Angeles was provided on August 13, 2025.

Neuraceq® is an FDA-approved radioactive diagnostic agent for the detection of amyloid plaques in the brain of adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease and other causes of cognitive decline. Neuraceq® is used in clinical routine and is also a powerful diagnostic tool for the appropriate characterization of patients assessed for treatment eligibility with newly approved anti-amyloid drugs.

This expansion reflects LMI's ongoing commitment to advancing diagnostic access and improving outcomes for patients affected by Alzheimer's disease in California.

"At LMI, we are focused on expanding geographical access to Neuraceq® for patients and physicians involved in the evaluation of Alzheimer's disease. As the adoption of anti-amyloid therapies continues to grow, the demand for reliable amyloid PET imaging is increasing in parallel. Launching Neuraceq® from Los Angeles is a key milestone in meeting this rising demand. It reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering timely, high-quality diagnostic solutions that align with the evolving needs of neurologists and patients," said Colleen Ruby, US Country Head and Chief Operating Officer, Americas and APAC of LMI, a Lantheus company.

NEURACEQ is a radioactive diagnostic drug indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of the brain to estimate amyloid beta neuritic plaque density in adults with cognitive impairment for: Evaluation of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive decline, and selection of patients who are indicated for amyloid beta-directed therapy as described in the prescribing information of the therapeutic products.

Risk for Image Misinterpretation and other Errors: NEURACEQ Risk of Image Misinterpretation and Other Errors: Image interpretation errors have been observed. [see Section 5.1 of the full prescribing information]

NEURACEQ Risk of Image Misinterpretation and Other Errors: Image interpretation errors have been observed. [see Section 5.1 of the full prescribing information] Radiation Risk: NEURACEQ, similar to other radiopharmaceuticals, contributes to a patient's overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe handling to protect patients and health care workers from unintentional radiation exposure [see Dosage and Administration in the full prescribing information].

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in clinical trials were injection site pain (3.4%), injection/application site erythema (1.7%), and injection site irritation (1.1%).

Life Molecular Imaging (LMI), a Lantheus company, is dedicated to developing and offering novel cutting-edge PET radiopharmaceuticals for imaging of neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases. The organization strives to be a leader in the molecular imaging field. Our mission is to pioneer innovative PET products that improve early detection and characterization of chronic and life-threatening diseases, leading to better therapeutic outcomes and improved quality of life. By advancing novel PET radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging, LMI is focusing on a key field of modern medicine. To learn more about LMI, please visit https://life-mi.com.

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

