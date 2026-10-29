Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), a leading cardiometabolic biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, prior to market open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/. Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel medicines for patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases. Building on a proven legacy in genetic target discovery, Lexicon is advancing a clinical pipeline in areas of significant and often underserved need, with programs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), type 1 diabetes (T1D), obesity and other related metabolic conditions. Lexicon is committed to developing differentiated therapies that can be integrated broadly into clinical practice, with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients. Its capabilities extend from early-stage target discovery through clinical development and commercialization, strategically paired with high-impact collaborations to maximize the global reach of its medicines.

For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Dave Belian

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com