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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 4th Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 4th Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place at the Nasdaq World Headquarters in New York City, on May 19, 2026.

The live event and a replay of the presentation can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals   
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.  

For Media Inquiries:
Dave Belian
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com


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