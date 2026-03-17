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LENZ Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights on March 24, 2026

March 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmologic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and enter code 5138264. The live webcast can be accessed here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

Contacts:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
IR@LENZ-Tx.com


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