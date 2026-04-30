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LENSAR® to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 8, 2026

April 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s first quarter 2026 financial results will be released before market open on Friday, May 8, 2026. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Friday, May 8, 2026 to discuss the results, recent corporate and operational highlights and provide an update on key strategic initiatives.

To participate by telephone, please use this registration link. All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.lensar.com. The call and webcast replay will be available until May 15, 2026.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™ as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

Contacts:Lee Roth
Thomas R. Staab, II, CFOBurns McClellan for LENSAR
ir.contact@lensar.comlroth@burnsmc.com



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