LeMaitre to Present at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT) announced today that management will present at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:15 PM PT.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com