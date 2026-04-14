Leal Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Appointments and Provides Business Update

WORCESTER, Mass., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Therapeutics, Inc. (Leal), a biotechnology company developing neuro-metabolic therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Johannes Tauscher, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Raymond Jordt, M.B.A., M.S., as Chief Business Officer. The appointments come as Leal advances an active clinical pipeline, including supportive Phase 1 data for LTX-001 in schizophrenia and a Phase 1/2 trial for LTX-002 in ALS on track to initiate in 1H 2026.

Dr. Tauscher is a Clinical Psychiatrist and Neurologist with over 20 years of industry and academic experience. He most recently held senior roles at Takeda, including Head of CNS Early Development and Head of Translational Biomarkers/Imaging, and previously led early CNS clinical development at Eli Lilly. He holds an M.D. from the University of Vienna and completed specialty training at the Medical University of Vienna and the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry in Toronto.

Mr. Jordt brings nearly 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry spanning R&D, finance, and corporate development. He previously served as CBO of Altimmune and led transactions across CNS, metabolism, and immunology at Eli Lilly. He holds an M.B.A. from Indiana University, an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Memphis, and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Arizona State University.

LTX-001, a first-in-class brain-penetrant oral GLS1 inhibitor in development for schizophrenia, has completed the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of its Phase 1 trial with a favorable safety and tolerability profile and dose-dependent CNS target engagement. The multiple ascending dose portion is underway, and a Phase 1b/2a trial in schizophrenia patients is on track to begin mid-2026, with initial data expected by year-end. LTX-002, an intrathecal antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) targeting SPTLC1 for genetic and sporadic ALS, has completed key preclinical studies with a Phase 1/2 trial on track to initiate in 1H 2026. Additional updates on LTX-001, LTX-002, and earlier-stage programs in obesity and neurodegeneration are expected later this year.

"We have made significant progress with each of our programs in the last few months," said Dr. Asa Abeliovich, CEO & Founder. "LTX-001 has the potential to treat positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia while also providing metabolic benefits such as weight loss. LTX-002 is equally compelling as a novel therapeutic for both genetic and sporadic forms of ALS. The additions of Johannes and Ray position us to further propel and capitalize on these exciting developments."

About Leal Therapeutics



Leal Therapeutics develops novel neuro-metabolic therapeutics for high-need CNS disorders. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Worcester, MA, the company applies human genetics, functional genomics, and biomarker analyses to advance first-in-class small molecule and nucleic acid CNS programs.

Media Contact: Tehya Frank | atr@karv.global | 347-640-1334

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SOURCE Leal Therapeutics