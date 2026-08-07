Latigo Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $345.6 Million Initial Public Offering

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Latigo”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 19,200,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Latigo. The gross proceeds to Latigo from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Latigo, are expected to be $345.6 million. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,880,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 7, 2026, under the ticker symbol “LTGO.” The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has been declared effective by the SEC on August 6, 2026. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statements relating to these securities. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Latigo Biotherapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines designed to stop the transmission of pain without the risk of addiction, with the goal to provide effective, rapid-acting pain relief. Latigo’s lead product candidate, LTG-001, is an oral Nav1.8 inhibitor designed to provide fast-acting, opioid-sparing relief for the treatment of acute pain.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe,” “can” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plans,” “should,” “seeks,” or “will,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Latigo’s expected gross proceeds from the initial public offering, the expected date for Latigo common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the expected closing of the initial public offering. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Latigo’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and Latigo believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Latigo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Company Contacts:

Investors:

Neha Krishnamohan

Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.

ir@latigobio.com

Media:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications, Inc.

kathy@greigcommunications.com