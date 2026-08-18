Labcorp and NACHC Launch Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Health Center Leadership and Advance Community Health

Collaboration will support leadership development, practice improvement and innovation across the nation's Community Health Centers

BURLINGTON, N.C. and BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, and the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) today announced a strategic alliance to strengthen leadership development, support practice improvement and advance community health initiatives across the nation's Community Health Center (CHC) network. As part of the collaboration, the organizations are launching the NACHC Leadership Exchange for Chief Medical Officers, designed to support current and emerging clinical leaders serving health centers nationwide.

CHCs make up the largest primary care network in the U.S., serving up to 1 in 7 Americans, including 1 in 3 in rural America. Through the alliance, Labcorp and NACHC will combine their respective expertise to help CHCs enhance clinical leadership, improve healthcare delivery, and sustain and expand strong health outcomes in communities across the country.

"Community Health Centers serve as the healthcare home for 52.3 million patients across the country, and strong clinical leadership is essential to meeting growing demands for affordable, comprehensive and effective care," said Kyu Rhee, M.D., MPP, president and CEO of NACHC. "Through this alliance with Labcorp, we are creating new opportunities for clinicians to share best practices and advance innovative approaches that will help health centers improve outcomes for the patients and communities they serve."

The strategic alliance establishes a long-term framework for collaboration between Labcorp and NACHC, bringing together NACHC's leadership and reach across 1,526 CHCs and Labcorp's expertise in diagnostics, analytics and community health. In addition to leadership development, the organizations will collaborate on educational initiatives, practice improvement efforts, evidence generation and leverage de-identified laboratory data to help CHCs strengthen quality performance, close gaps in care and improve patient outcomes.

A key component of the collaboration is the launch of the NACHC Leadership Exchange for Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), a leadership development program created by NACHC with support and subject matter expertise from Labcorp. The program is designed to strengthen the leadership, operational and clinical capabilities of current and emerging CMOs and other clinical leaders through executive development, peer mentorship and practical learning opportunities tailored to the unique challenges facing CHCs.

"Community Health Centers play a critical role in delivering care to millions of people across the country," said Bryan Vaughn, executive vice president and president of Diagnostics at Labcorp. "Through our work with NACHC, Labcorp is investing in the future of community-based healthcare by helping develop the next generation of clinical leaders and leveraging laboratory data to enhance care delivery and improve outcomes for patients."

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

About NACHC



NACHC's mission is to champion Community Health Centers delivering affordable, effective, comprehensive primary care that is community-driven and improves health for all. For more information, visit www.nachc.org.

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SOURCE Labcorp