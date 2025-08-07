LabConnect Deploys Sapio LIMS Across Global Operations

New LIMSConnect system streamlines workflows and supports scalable innovation

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced the full deployment of Sapio LIMS at LabConnect. Internally branded as LIMSConnect, the system now serves as the unified Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) across LabConnect’s global network of over 30 locations across six continents.

LabConnect, a leading provider of central laboratory services for analytically complex clinical research, selected Sapio LIMS to modernize its digital infrastructure and support its mission to accelerate the development of new medicines. By integrating Sapio’s no-code, AI-enabled platform, LabConnect has replaced manual, fragmented workflows with a streamlined digital system tailored to its operational demands. LIMSConnect is a custom, enterprise-scale implementation designed to unify sample workflows, improve data integrity, and enable scalable innovation across its sites.

“Finalizing this deployment marks a significant step in delivering digital transformation at LabConnect, assisting in the delivery of over 5,000 validated tests across its expansive central laboratory services,” said Mike Hampton, chief commercial officer at Sapio Sciences. “LabConnect’s use of our configurable platform shows how LIMS can function as a strategic backbone for global research organizations.”

LIMSConnect is a full-scale, custom implementation of Sapio’s LIMS solution. By centralizing complex sample workflows and automating routine tasks, it delivers consistent, high-integrity data management throughout LabConnect’s operations. The platform introduces real-time visibility and scalable process automation, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making.

Critically, LIMSConnect also supports rigorous compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards, ensuring the highest levels of regulatory readiness and quality control.

LIMSConnect also features Sapio ELaiN, an AI-powered scientific assistant that enables LabConnect’s teams to access and manage lab data through intuitive, conversational commands.

Charles Castano, CTO at LabConnect, commented, “This started as a committed and an intense partnership, with teams meeting every day to get updates on progress, and we are all on call, anytime of the day, to address them. Now, it has become more than a partnership; it’s become ‘ONE’ productive team.”

Customer Benefits

The deployment of LIMSConnect is expected to deliver measurable benefits across LabConnect’s operations and client services, including:

Faster onboarding of complex studies

Improved visibility into sample lifecycles

Fewer manual entry points and transcription errors

Greater consistency across distributed teams and labs

Enhanced data traceability and cross-team coordination

Scalability for future scientific and operational growth

Additional outcomes will be evaluated as the system is adopted more broadly across study phases and operational teams.

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating the entire drug lifecycle. Our cloud-based solutions - LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Cloud - are unified on a flexible, configurable, and AI-powered informatics platform, streamlining complex workflows, unifying scientific data, and enabling faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS and bioanalysis to bioprocessing, stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

Discover how Sapio Sciences can revolutionize your lab operations at www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About LabConnect

LabConnect is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases.

LabConnect’s unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs. Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Tim Brook, Sapio Sciences

+44 (0)7760 766213

press@sapiosciences.com