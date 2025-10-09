L7 Informatics Claims that Ontology is the New Digital Backbone of Life Sciences

AUSTIN, Texas — October 9, 2025 — As life sciences organizations face mounting data complexity across research, development, and manufacturing, L7 Informatics argues that ontology-driven platforms represent the next major leap in scientific digitalization.

Over the past decade, industries ranging from finance to defense have adopted advanced data platforms to integrate complex systems, inform better decisions, and foster self-learning organizations. Companies such as Google, Amazon, or Palantir have each demonstrated the power of connecting fragmented data through ontologies and knowledge graphs, transforming how information becomes intelligence. The life sciences industry is now at a similar inflection point, with a growing need for a unified approach that connects research, development, and manufacturing data across the entire enterprise.

L7|ESP® (Enterprise Science Platform), L7’s flagship Digital Unified Platform, applies an ontology-based framework to unify data, workflows, and decisions across the scientific enterprise. The result is a living digital twin of the organization that contextualizes every data point, automates feedback loops, and accelerates discovery.

“Data volume alone doesn’t drive progress,” said Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., Founder and Strategy Officer at L7 Informatics. “What matters is the ability to connect meaning across that data. Ontology gives organizations the structure to learn from every experiment, process, and decision. It’s how life sciences can finally operate with the same intelligence that other industries have mastered and do so within the rigor of scientific and regulatory frameworks.”

The ontology-based model behind L7|ESP enables life sciences companies to:

● Connect fragmented systems and point solutions through a shared semantic foundation

● Capture and contextualize decisions and outcomes to create a continuous learning loop

● Enhance traceability, auditability, and regulatory readiness through structured data lineage

● Future-proof operations as new modalities, workflows, and data types emerge

Already deployed by leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, cancer centers, and CDMOs, L7|ESP is helping organizations transform scientific data into decision intelligence at scale.

For life sciences, ontology represents more than a data management strategy. It’s the digital backbone for an era where science and operations are inseparable.

Read the full article, “The Ontology Advantage: Enabling Smarter, Connected Decisions in Life Sciences with L7|ESP®”, here: https://l7informatics.com/blog/the-ontology-advantage-enabling-smarter-connected-decisions-in-life-sciences-with-l7esp/