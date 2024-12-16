Kyverna Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Key Leadership Appointments Bring New Skills and Capabilities to Organization

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Kyverna), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, announced the recent appointments of Dan Maziasz as Chief Business Officer, Cara Bauer as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Tracy Rossin as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Investor Relations.

“I’m pleased to welcome three industry leaders to our Kyverna team,” said Warner Biddle, Chief Executive Officer of Kyverna. “Dan, Cara and Tracy bring important new skills and capabilities to Kyverna as we continue to support the company’s next phase of growth and work to bring a transformative change to patients living with severe autoimmune diseases.”

Mr. Maziasz brings over 25 years of leadership and business experience across several leading biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Maziasz most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Atara Biotherapeutics, the first company in the world to receive regulatory approval of an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy. At Atara, Mr. Maziasz led various corporate initiatives including strategic planning, licensing transactions with industry partners, and research collaborations with academic groups. Before his time at Atara, Mr. Maziasz was Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Kite Pharma, a global cell therapy leader, prior to its acquisition by Gilead Sciences. Mr. Maziasz also spent more than a decade at Amgen, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in the US, Europe, and Asia across business development, corporate strategy, finance, and commercial functions.

Ms. Bauer brings more than 25 years of experience in global human resources leadership to Kyverna, having served most recently as Global Head of Human Resources at Kite, a Gilead Company, where she oversaw all HR strategy and operations during a period of hypergrowth and global expansion which strengthened the company’s leadership position in cell therapy. Prior to this role, she served as the Global Head of HR for the Entertainment Division at Riot Games where she worked directly with the founders to build an Entertainment Studio separate from the core gaming business. Ms. Bauer has also held various HR leadership roles at companies such as Netflix, Amgen, Gartner and Novo Nordisk.

Ms. Rossin brings more than 20 years of strategic communications experience to Kyverna, having most recently served as the Head of Public Affairs at Kite, where she was responsible for leading corporate, product and employee communications in addition to patient advocacy. Prior to this role, she served as Vice President, Global Head of Communications at Innate Pharma, an oncology-focused biotech company, where she led both corporate and financial communications. Ms. Rossin also spent more than 12 years at AstraZeneca/MedImmune, where she held multiple U.S. and global communications roles for key therapeutic areas across AstraZeneca’s portfolio before serving as the Head of Corporate Affairs at MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca. Before joining AstraZeneca, she held various positions at global public relations agencies working with corporate and healthcare related clients.

Inducement Grant

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Maziasz as Kyverna’s Chief Business Officer, on, Kyverna granted Mr. Maziasz an option to purchase 350,000 shares of its common stock (Option). The Option was granted pursuant to the Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as approved by the Compensation Committee of Kyverna’s Board of Directors on, and was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Maziasz’s employment with Kyverna in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The exercise price of the Option was, the closing price of Kyverna’s common stock on, the date of grant. The Option will vest over four years, with 25% of the total number of shares subject to the Option vesting on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Maziasz’s appointment and 1/48th of the total number of shares subject to the Option vesting monthly thereafter, subject in each case to Mr. Maziasz’s continued service to Kyverna on each vesting date. Kyverna is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Kyverna Therapeutics

the United States

Germany

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a patient-centered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Our lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101 is advancing through clinical development with sponsored clinical trials across two broad areas of autoimmune disease: rheumatology and neurology, including Phase 2 trials for stiff-person syndrome, multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis, a Phase 1/2 trial for systemic sclerosis, and two ongoing multi-center Phase 1/2 trials inandfor patients with lupus nephritis. Kyverna’s pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats with properties intended to be well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those related to: the potential impact of the clinical outcomes from the ongoing clinical programs; the potential impact of the new data on the treatment efficacy and safety profile of KYV-101; the potential that the results of the ongoing trials could drastically change the treatment landscape for the targeted autoimmune diseases; Kyverna’s goals to develop certain paradigm-shifting treatment options; the potential for KYV-101 to provide durable, immunosuppressant-free remission for autoimmune disease patients; Kyverna’s beliefs about the differentiated properties of KYV-101; and Kyverna’s clinical trials, investigator-initiated trials and named-patient activities. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Kyverna’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that Kyverna has filed or may subsequently file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Kyverna’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Kyverna specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

