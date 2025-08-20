Kyowa Kirin Premiers New CTCL Staging Tool for Healthcare Providers

First-of-its kind tool to guide HCPs on what to consider when staging patients with Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyowa Kirin, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd, today announced the launch of a new tool to help healthcare providers (HCPs) navigate the complicated process of accurately staging patients with Mycosis Fungoides (MF) or Sézary Syndrome (SS), the most common subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The tool is now live on PROBEinCTCL.com alongside comprehensive information and resources about CTCL.

“CTCL is a rare form of blood cancer that first appears on the skin, presenting acute challenges in its diagnosis. In fact, many patients go 2-7 years before receiving an accurate diagnosis,” says Dr. Pamela Allen, MD, a board-certified hematologist. Dr. Allen is one of several physicians who consulted with Kyowa Kirin on the tool’s development. “While clinical judgment is irreplaceable, a user-friendly tool that walks clinicians through each step of CTCL staging can be invaluable. By translating complex guidelines into a practical, compartment-by-compartment assessment, the tool aims to simplify a challenging process and support more consistent, informed care.”

Simplifying CTCL Staging

Through a combination of up to 20 Yes/No questions paired with real clinical case imagery, the Staging Tool brings HCPs through the TNMB system, which evaluates the extent of disease across 4 compartments: skin (T), lymph nodes (N), visceral/metastasis (M), and blood (B). Upon completion, users are shown a staging which aligns most closely with the patient case provided and are directed to additional clinically relevant information for more guidance.

The tool, though novel in design and approach, draws from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines and clinical trial design and staging recommendations from the International Society for Cutaneous Lymphomas (ISCL), the United States Cutaneous Lymphoma Consortium (USCLC), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC). Learn more about the tool here.

“As a rare disease-focused company, we are committed to investing in solutions that have the potential to deliver life-changing value for the patient communities we serve,” says Greg Palko, Senior Vice President, North America, Oncology Franchise Head. “We know that delayed diagnosis of CTCL can result in worse prognosis for patients. The resources available on PROBEinCTCL.com—including this innovative Staging Tool—are one way we at Kyowa Kirin North America can leverage our deep understanding of the disease area to bring HCPs and patients closer to answers about their diagnosis.”

About Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare blood cancer that affects the body’s T-cells. Two subtypes of CTCL are Mycosis fungoides (MF) and Sézary Syndrome (SS).1 CTCL can manifest as persistent skin patches and/or raised, scaly plaques, often with constant itching. More pronounced lesions can also occur.2 For some patients, the disease may evolve to also affect the blood, lymph nodes, and internal organs.3 CTCL is treatable, but not generally considered to be curable.4

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe. You can learn more about Kyowa Kirin North America at: kkna.kyowakirin.com or LinkedIn: Kyowa Kirin Inc. U.S

