Kura Oncology to Present at TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA) today announced its participation in the TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA. Kura management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT on May 26, 2026.

The live webcast and archived replay of the event may be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™ (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Greg Mann (Investors and Media)

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com