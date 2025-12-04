SUBSCRIBE
Kura Oncology to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss Data Presented at ASH 2025 on Triplet Combination of Ziftomenib (KOMZIFTI®) with Venetoclax and Azacitidine in Newly Diagnosed and Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

December 4, 2025 
1 min read

Event Scheduled for December 8, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT, to discuss data on the triplet combination of ziftomenib (KOMZIFTI®) with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia scheduled for presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

The virtual event will feature members of the management team alongside lead investigators. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section.

About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™, the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
gmann@kuraoncology.com


