Kriya appoints Greg Di Russo, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Accomplished biopharma executive with deep experience leading the development of complex biologics and gene therapies at multiple small and large biopharmaceutical companies

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kriya”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing life-changing gene therapies for conditions affecting millions of people around the world, today announced the appointment of Greg Di Russo, MD as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Di Russo will oversee Kriya’s medical organization and functions – including clinical development strategy and operations, medical affairs, and drug safety – as the company advances multiple gene therapies through the clinic.

“Greg is a phenomenal leader with a track record of successfully developing complex products across diverse therapeutic areas,” said Shankar Ramaswamy, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Kriya. “We look forward to his leadership as we scale the organization to tackle multiple chronic diseases of high unmet need and advance our mission of making gene therapy a cornerstone of mainstream medicine.”

Dr. Di Russo brings more than two decades of clinical practice and pharmaceutical industry experience, including early through late-stage development experience in gene therapy, biologics and small molecules in multiple therapeutic areas for adult and pediatric diseases.

Dr. Di Russo stated, “I am delighted to be joining Kriya at this time, when advances in gene therapy have the potential to deliver transformative treatments to broad populations of patients with serious diseases. Kriya has the potential to leverage state-of-the-art science and technology to realize this potential with a collaborative, patient-centric approach.”

Dr. Di Russo was most recently Development Head, Non-Malignant Hematology at Pfizer, where he led the development of Pfizer’s hemophilia and sickle cell disease portfolios, including having oversight over the gene therapies BEQVEZ™ and giroctocogene fitelparvovec, as well as multiple associated global regulatory filings. Prior to that, he held development roles at CSL Behring and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Before joining industry, Dr. Di Russo practiced congenital cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Utah and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Dr. Di Russo received his MD from Sidney Kimmel Medical College and his AB from Princeton University.

About Kriya Therapeutics

Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address chronic diseases affecting millions of people around the world. Our pipeline includes potentially transformational medicines in multiple therapeutic areas—including in ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology—built on our fully-integrated proprietary manufacturing and engineering platform. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

