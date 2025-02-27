Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Achieves Breakthrough In Recombinant Spider Silk Design Complexity

Paving the Way for Advanced Material Performance

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Kraig Labs” or “the Company”), a leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, today announced a significant breakthrough in its genetic research program. The Company’s research team has successfully doubled the complexity and size of its spider silk gene insert package; a milestone expected to drive new advancements in material performance.

Building on its pioneering work in recombinant spider silk production, the Company’s latest achievement represents a major step forward in the development of next-generation fibers. By expanding the gene insert package, Kraig Labs aims to create more advanced silk materials with improved strength, elasticity, and durability—critical attributes for high-performance applications in technical textiles, defense, and medical industries.

“We believe that larger and more complex gene insert packages hold the potential to unlock superior material characteristics in our spider silk fibers,” said Kim Thompson, CEO and Founder of Kraig Labs. “This breakthrough reinforces our leadership in biomaterials innovation and sets the stage for the next evolution of spider silk technology.”

While this cutting-edge research progresses in the lab, Kraig Labs remains committed to bringing its revolutionary spider silk fibers to market. The Company’s production team continues its focus on commercial-scale spider silk manufacturing, with targeted material sales into multiple markets. Kraig Labs expects this will be a pivotal year for industry integration of spider silk.

“Our production team is on track to deliver commercial quantities of our spider silk this year, even as our research team pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the lab,” added the Company’s COO, Jon Rice. “We are strategically balancing innovation and production to meet the growing demand for our game-changing materials.”

With its dual focus on both research and commercialization, Kraig Labs is solidifying its position as a global leader in spider silk technology. The Company remains dedicated to transforming the future of performance materials with bioengineered spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

