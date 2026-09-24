Kovina Therapeutics Awarded $2.3 Million NCI Grant to Advance First-in-Class HPV Cancer Therapy Directly Targeting E6

Direct-to-Phase II SBIR award supports IND-enabling development of Kovina’s lead oral small molecule program

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HPVcancer--Kovina Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) E6 oncoprotein, today announced a $2.3 million Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The two-year award will support IND-enabling development of Kovina’s lead oral small molecule program for HPV-driven cancers.

The award follows Kovina’s recent publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) validating direct pharmacologic targeting of HPV E6. The research demonstrated restoration of p53 tumor suppressor activity, selective killing of HPV-positive cancer cells and tumor growth inhibition in HPV-positive preclinical models.

“This award comes at an important point for Kovina as we move from compelling preclinical science into formal development,” said Kristin Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Kovina Therapeutics. “Together with our recent PNAS publication, the NCI support gives us significant momentum as we advance our lead program through IND-enabling development and toward the clinic.”

HPV E6 is a viral oncoprotein that degrades the tumor suppressor p53 and is required for the survival of HPV-positive cancer cells. Kovina’s small molecules are designed to inhibit E6 and restore p53 function, offering a targeted approach to the underlying mechanism of these cancers.

The NCI award will support key development activities, including CMC, IND-enabling pharmacology and toxicology, and other studies required to support an Investigational New Drug application.

“HPV E6 has long been recognized as a compelling cancer target but directly inhibiting it with a small molecule has been challenging,” said Elliot Androphy, M.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Kovina Therapeutics. “Our work demonstrates that E6 can be specifically targeted, restoring p53 and selectively killing HPV-positive cancer cells. This gives us a strong foundation for translating the biology into a new therapeutic approach.”

Despite preventive vaccines, HPV causes an estimated 39,300 cancers each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including cervical and head and neck cancers. By directly targeting HPV E6, Kovina’s approach has the potential to treat a spectrum of HPV-associated disease, from premalignant disease to invasive cancers.

About Kovina Therapeutics

Kovina Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting HPV E6, an oncoprotein essential to the development and survival of HPV-associated cancers and premalignant disease. The company is advancing its lead oral program toward clinical development. To learn more, visit www.kovina.com.

About the NCI SBIR Award

Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44CA302154. The content is solely the responsibility of Kovina Therapeutics and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Kristin Sherman

Chief Executive Officer

Kovina Therapeutics Inc.

Kristin.Sherman@kovina.com

317-224-9736