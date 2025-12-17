KORU Medical Systems, Inc. Appoints Eric Schiller as Chief Technology Officer

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced the appointment of Eric Schiller as Chief Technology Officer, effective December 29, 2025.

Eric joins KORU Medical with more than 25 years of leadership experience across research & development, device engineering, drug–device combination product development, supply chain strategy, and end-to-end product lifecycle management. As Chief Technology Officer, Eric will lead KORU’s product development and innovation pipeline and help shape the Company’s long-term technology and platform strategy, leveraging his experience to integrate portfolio planning with the evolving needs of KORU’s growing global customer base. He most recently served as Global Head of Device Development Portfolio at Sanofi, where he built and led a global team, advanced connected and reusable delivery platforms, drove multiple regulatory and launch-readiness initiatives, and oversaw more than 80 pipeline assets across Specialty Care, General Medicine and Vaccines.

Prior to Sanofi, Eric spent more than a decade at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene in roles spanning device development, biologics commercialization, and global product strategy, where he supported launches for major immunology and hematology assets including therapies requiring complex injection and infusion delivery systems, and implemented programs that improved reliability, patient adherence, and supply continuity. His earlier engineering career at Becton Dickinson and Saint-Gobain included development of next-generation syringe platforms and quality, safety, and process-improvement initiatives.

Mr. Schiller holds an MBA with a management concentration from Seton Hall University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is an inventor on more than a dozen U.S. patents in injection devices, safety systems, and drug-delivery components.

“As we continue to scale our business and expand into new therapeutic applications, Eric will bring expertise in senior technology leadership that aligns product innovation with the rapidly evolving needs of the market. Eric is an exceptional leader, who has built great teams, and his depth of experience in devices, engineering, and chemistry manufacturing and controls will be invaluable as we advance our platform strategy,” said Linda Tharby, CEO of KORU Medical Systems. “His strategic mindset, enterprise-level portfolio leadership, and passion for patient-centered innovation make him an ideal fit for KORU at this stage of our growth as we expand our pipeline and strengthen our competitive position.”

Mr. Schiller added, “KORU is at an exciting inflection point in its growth story, with a clear mission to enhance patient quality of life through innovation in subcutaneous drug delivery. I am energized to partner with the team to advance our next-generation platforms, accelerate our R&D capabilities, and drive a robust technology strategy that supports both near-term execution and long-term growth for patients, providers, and our pharmaceutical partners.”

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (“the Freedom System”) currently includes the Freedom60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HigH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

