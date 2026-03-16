Korsana Biosciences Appoints Mark Vignola, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer

Proven leader with over 15 years of experience successfully implementing financial and operational strategies across biotech industry

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korsana Biosciences, Inc. (“Korsana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies to reduce the burden of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Mark Vignola, Ph.D., has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Vignola brings extensive leadership experience in corporate finance across the biotech industry.

“We are excited to welcome Mark as our Chief Financial Officer, with his extensive experience as a strategic financial leader to biotech companies and strong track record of advancing companies through major inflection points,” said Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Korsana. “Mark is an outstanding addition to the executive team and will undoubtedly help our growing organization advance our pipeline of potential best-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.”

“I am thrilled to join Korsana and help support our mission to deliver best-in-class treatment options to patients who deserve better,” said Dr. Vignola. “We are well positioned to advance the next generation of therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, with a clear path to long-term growth and value creation. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and the Board of Directors.”

Dr. Vignola brings over 15 years of experience and is a proven leader in implementing financial and operational strategies to create long-term value for shareholders across the biotech industry. He most recently served as the CFO of Terns Pharmaceuticals, where he led the company’s crossover financing, initial public offering (IPO), and multiple follow-on offerings. Prior to joining Terns, he was CFO at Applied Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company where he led several financing rounds. Earlier in his career, Dr. Vignola was Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Intercept Pharmaceuticals and a biotechnology equity research analyst at Needham & Company. Dr. Vignola earned his B.S. in Biology from Boston College and his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology from Duke University.

About Korsana Biosciences

Korsana Biosciences was founded to reduce the burden of neurodegenerative diseases for patients and caregivers. In partnership with Paragon Therapeutics, Korsana has developed Therapeutic Targeting (THETA™), a novel blood-brain barrier-penetrant shuttle platform designed to enable dramatically higher drug concentration inside the brain and overcome the limitations of earlier shuttle technologies. Korsana is advancing a pipeline of innovative THETA-enabled therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with KRSA-028 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.korsana.com.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

korsana@argotpartners.com