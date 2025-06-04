Konovo Names Tim Albury as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Over 35 years of leadership in healthcare and life science intelligence finance will help Konovo advance its mission to transform life science market research

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIEnabled--Konovo, a technology-first healthcare intelligence company, named seasoned healthcare data industry veteran Tim Albury as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO.) His appointment will help Konovo to advance its AI-native intelligent platform for connecting fragmented data to develop insights and transform life science market research.

Albury brings over 35 years of experience leading the financial operations of healthcare and life science technology innovators, both private and publicly held. Prior to joining Konovo, he served as CFO of AQuity Solutions, guiding the firm from its early years through to its successful sale to healthcare enablement firm IKS Health. Albury also held CFO roles at ConcertAI, an oncology AI solutions and services firm; CALYX, a medical imaging and e-Clinical company; Liquidia Technologies, developer of therapies for rare cardiopulmonary disease; and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on drug delivery technologies, among others.

A licensed CPA who thrives on serving and mentoring others, Albury has an extensive background in private equity, mergers & acquisitions, and earnings optimization. He brings a unique approach to the role by prioritizing the partnering with other departments to expand margins and enterprise values. Albury holds a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Miami, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Liberty University.

“Tim Albury has proven that savvy financial operations are an engine of innovation that can propel the success of technology companies," said Tal Rosenberg, CEO of Konovo. "We are eager to apply his guidance at Konovo as we expand our AI-native intelligent platform to address longstanding market research industry challenges – connecting fragmented data so that healthcare and life science companies can gain faster access to deeper, actionable insights.”

About Konovo

Konovo is a global healthcare company on a mission to transform research through technology. Konovo simplifies the research process, connects fragmented insights, and enhances access to hard-to-reach healthcare professionals.

Konovo supports leading market research agencies, consultancies, and pharmaceutical and healthcare brands, by connecting them to specialized healthcare audiences— physicians, KOLs, patients, caregivers, payers, and allied healthcare professionals—via an intelligent platform.

Konovo builds on a long history of success in research through the merger of InCrowd, Survey Healthcare Global (SHG), and GlocalMind that was formerly known as Apollo Intelligence. Operating across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Konovo connects the industry to an extensive network of audiences, partners, and data, enabling deeper, more actionable insights across healthcare.

Konovo is a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners. To learn more, visit www.konovo.com.

