Klotho Neurosciences Provides Shareholder Update Highlighting Recent Milestones as It Prepares to Address $8 Billion Neurodegenerative Disease Market

Key partnerships, regulatory progress, manufacturing advancements, along with significant capital infusion accelerate the development of Klotho-based therapeutics

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) ("Klotho" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company advancing Klotho-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, provides a strategic update to shareholders highlighting the Company's key milestones and pipeline progress. These achievements strengthen Klotho's position as it advances toward the large and growing market for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease therapies, which is estimated at over $8 billion annually by Grand View Research and others.

Over the course of this year, Klotho Neurosciences has achieved critical strategic and operational milestones:

Klotho CEO Dr. Joseph Sinkule commented, "2025 has been a transformative year for the Company. We are executing a focused and disciplined strategy to advance our Klotho-based therapeutics from preclinical development toward clinical evaluation, while simultaneously strengthening the Company's operational and scientific foundations and carefully managing our resources. Through strategic partnerships, expanded research capabilities, and the addition of key talent, we have enhanced our ability to drive program development efficiently and effectively. These accomplishments, together with regulatory progress and financial positioning, reinforce our capacity to maximize the potential of our pipeline, expand our technological footprint, and deliver sustained value creation for our shareholders as we continue to advance innovative solutions in neurodegenerative and age-related diseases."

Building on its 2025 progress, the Company is positioned to pursue the following key objectives:

Accelerate preclinical and IND-enabling studies for KLTO-202.

Evaluate complementary technologies and acquisitions to enhance pipeline breadth in brain health, organ function, and longevity.

Continue expanding internal capabilities to strengthen R&D, manufacturing, and clinical readiness.

With these strategic initiatives, Klotho Neurosciences is building on its 2025 successes to advance its leadership in Klotho-based therapeutics and create meaningful long-term value for shareholders.

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) is a biogenetics company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), and its novel delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The Company's current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostic assays. KLOTHO is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

