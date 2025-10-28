Kivu Bioscience Appoints Sophia Randolph, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Seasoned oncology leader with two decades of experience in global oncology clinical drug development joins to advance Kivu’s next-generation ADC pipeline

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Kivu Bioscience, a biotechnology company advancing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Sophia Randolph, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. As a medical oncologist, Dr. Randolph brings over 20 years of experience in oncology drug development advancing novel therapeutics from preclinical through late-stage settings.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Randolph to Kivu as Chief Medical Officer,” said Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer, Kivu Bioscience. “Her extensive background in oncology clinical development and deep expertise in advancing innovative therapies across multiple tumor indications will be invaluable as we advance our assets into the clinic. In addition to Sophia’s strong drug development experience, her desire to put patients first and make data driven decisions are core values at Kivu.”

“I’m excited to join Kivu at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Sophia Randolph, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Kivu Bioscience. “The company’s next-generation ADC platform and the promising preclinical data reflect a thoughtful, patient-centered approach to achieve kinder, gentler and more effective ADC therapies. I look forward to working with the team to translate this science into transformative medicines for patients.”

Prior to joining Kivu Bioscience, Dr. Randolph served as Chief Medical Officer at ALX Oncology, where she built and led a cross functional clinical development organization progressing novel biologic therapies targeting the CD47/SIRPalpha checkpoint pathway. Prior to ALX, she was with Pfizer Oncology and with increasing roles and responsibilities, advanced the clinical and translational development of multiple small molecule therapeutics including Xalkori® (crizotinib) and Ogsiveo® (nirogacestat) through early development. As Executive Director at Pfizer, she served as the global clinical franchise lead for Ibrance® (palbociclib), leading the clinical development team from first-in-human trials through global regulatory approval. Previously, Dr. Randolph was at Merck, where she served as clinical development lead and molecular profiling lead across multiple early development oncology programs including Zolinza® (vorinostat).

Dr. Randolph holds an A.B. in Biochemistry from Harvard University and both an M.D. and Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan. She completed her oncology fellowship training at the University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

About Kivu Bioscience

Kivu Bioscience is pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in oncology. The company’s proprietary linker-payload technology delivers enhanced safety and efficacy, minimizing off-target effects to improve patient outcomes. With multiple ADC programs in development and a team of industry veterans, Kivu is advancing its lead candidates to clinical trials. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.kivubioscience.com.

