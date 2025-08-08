Kiora Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Company Advances Pipeline with Two Active Phase 2 Clinical Trials for Retinal Diseases

KIO-104

Initiated KLARITY, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KIO-104 for the treatment of patients with retinal inflammation.

Strengthened and extended market exclusivity of KIO-104 into 2043 (absent any patent term extensions) with receipt of a patent covering methods for optimizing treatment of ocular inflammatory diseases.

KIO-301

Entered into an option agreement, which would allow for a strategic partnership with Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Senju") to develop and commercialize KIO-301 in key countries in Asia, including Japan and China, which, if exercised, would have a potential deal value of up to $110 million plus royalties.

Initiated the Phase 2 ABACUS-2 clinical trial of KIO-301 for vision restoration in patients with retinitis pigmentosa.

ABACUS-2 uses a validated efficacy endpoint to assess functional vision outcomes in patients with moderate to advanced vision loss due to retinal degeneration. These functional vision assessments will likely serve as the approvable endpoint for a future registration trial(s) of KIO-301.



Operations and Financials

Received $1.3 million in reimbursed Q1 2025 R&D expenses from Théa Open Innovation ("Théa") for activities related to KIO-301.

Recorded deferred revenue of $1.25 million related to a non-refundable option fee from Senju, comprising part of the KIO-301 partnership.

Ended the quarter with $20.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, along with $2.4 million in collaboration receivables and $0.7 million in research incentive tax credits.

Maintained projected cash runway into late 2027, a timeframe beyond anticipated data readouts for KLARITY and ABACUS-2, with potential for further extension through achievement of partnership milestones.

June 30, 2025 (unaudited) December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,028,324 $ 3,792,322 Short-Term Investments 19,637,812 22,999,760 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 957,095 2,042,487 Collaboration Receivables 2,418,022 601,197 Tax Receivables 696,002 270,246 Total Current Assets 24,737,255 29,706,012 Non-Current Assets: Property and Equipment, Net 106,843 5,232 Restricted Cash 4,461 4,057 Intangible Assets and In-Process R&D, Net 6,687,100 6,687,100 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 349,017 57,170 Other Assets 61,007 24,913 Total Assets $ 31,945,683 $ 36,484,484 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 282,537 $ 415,590 Accrued Expenses 2,540,493 4,588,657 Accrued Collaboration Credit 219,625 981,111 Operating Lease Liabilities 143,327 23,355 Total Current Liabilities 3,185,982 6,008,713 Non-Current Liabilities: Contingent Consideration 4,604,456 4,191,490 Deferred Tax Liability 490,690 490,690 Deferred Collaboration Revenue 1,250,000 - Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 287,079 33,815 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,632,225 4,715,995 Total Liabilities 9,818,207 10,724,708 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,750 designated Series A, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 10,000 designated Series B, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 10,000 shares designated Series C, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 20,000 shares designated Series D, 7 shares issued and outstanding; 1,280 shares designated Series E, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 3,908 shares designated Series F, 420 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 4 4 Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 3,433,491 and 3,000,788 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 272,006 267,679 Additional Paid-In Capital 169,828,797 169,156,374 Accumulated Deficit (147,727,561 ) (143,382,122 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (245,770 ) (282,159 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 22,127,476 25,759,776 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 31,945,683 $ 36,484,484

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Collaboration Revenue $ - $ - $ - $ 16,000,000 Grant Revenue - 20,000 - 20,000 Total Revenue - 20,000 - 16,020,000 Operating Expenses: General and Administrative 1,353,850 1,537,973 2,843,248 2,834,414 Research and Development 2,590,489 2,048,665 5,122,376 3,732,877 Collaboration and Research Credits (1,685,917 ) (1,141,985 ) (3,652,040 ) (1,332,538 ) Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration 137,774 120,234 412,966 108,040 Total Operating Expenses 2,396,197 2,564,887 4,726,550 5,342,793 Operating (Loss) Income (2,396,197 ) (2,544,887 ) (4,726,550 ) 10,677,207 Other Income (Expense), Net: Interest Income, Net 225,237 342,102 501,870 565,149 Other (Expense) Income, Net (93,556 ) (18,861 ) (109,809 ) (10,795 ) Total Other Income, Net 131,680 323,241 392,060 554,354 (Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense (2,264,516 ) (2,221,646 ) (4,334,490 ) 11,231,561 Income Tax (Expense) Benefit 112,057 - (10,949 ) - Net (Loss) Income $ (2,152,459 ) $ (2,221,646 ) $ (4,345,439 ) $ 11,231,561 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ (2,152,459 ) $ (2,221,646 ) $ (4,345,439 ) $ 11,231,561 Net (Loss) Income per Common Share - Basic $ (0.54 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.10 ) $ 3.19 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 3,989,042 4,170,627 3,936,649 3,526,211 Net (Loss) Income per Common Share - Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.10 ) $ 2.79 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 3,989,042 4,170,627 3,936,649 4,031,174 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income: Net (Loss) Income $ (2,152,459 ) $ (2,221,646 ) $ (4,345,439 ) $ 11,231,561 Unrealized Loss on Marketable Securities (11,116 ) (2,828 ) (27,215 ) (2,828 ) Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments 62,532 21,467 63,604 (60,106 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income $ (2,101,044 ) $ (2,203,007 ) $ (4,309,050 ) $ 11,168,627

Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) -(NASDAQ: KPRX) ("Kiora" or the "Company") today announced second quarter 2025 financial results and provided an update on its pipeline of therapeutics for the treatment of retinal diseases.Key second quarter and 2025 year-to-date corporate highlights include:"In the second quarter, we materially advanced our Phase 2 clinical programs through site activations and initiating patient recruiting efforts," said Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of Kiora. "For KIO-301, having a validated functional vision assessment to serve as a critical endpoint for both ABACUS-2 and a potential registration study(s) represents both progress and promise for those affected by inherited retinal diseases. We continue to bring online ABACUS-2 sites and anticipate many eligible patients will come from the functional vision assessment validation study, facilitating enrollment targets and timelines. Strategically, we expanded our global commercialization network by entering a partnership with Senju, adding to our ability to ensure KIO-301 can potentially benefit the global population in need. Similarly, the KLARITY clinical trial is actively recruiting patients to assess KIO-104 across several inflammatory retinal diseases, including posterior non-infectious uveitis and diabetic macular edema. Due to our efficient capital management, our anticipated runway remains into late 2027 based on existing cash reserves, beyond the anticipated readouts for ABACUS-2 and KLARITY."Kiora ended the second quarter of 2025 with $20.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The Company also recorded $1.2 million in collaboration receivables from Théa for reimbursable R&D expenses, $1.25 million in collaboration receivables from Senju related to the option fee and $0.7 million in research incentive tax credits.The Company reported a net loss of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 consistent with the net loss of $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $2.6 million, before recognizing $1.7 million in reimbursable expenses from Théa. In comparison, R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $2.0 million, with $1.1 million in offsetting reimbursable expenses from Théa. The increase in R&D for the second quarter of 2025 was mainly attributable to clinical trial activities. G&A expenses were $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, down from $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, Kiora's ability to execute on development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-104 and KIO-301, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all, the sufficiency of existing cash and short-term investments on hand to fund operations for specific periods, the ability to timely complete planned initiatives for 2025, including Phase 2 clinical development of KIO-301 and KIO-104, the completion of enrollment and the timing of topline results from the ABACUS-2 Phase 2 trial, the potential for KIO-301 to be the first treatment options for patients with inherited degenerative diseases like RP, the potential for KIO-104 to reduce inflammation, the timing of topline results from the Phase 2 KLARITY trial of KIO-104, the potential for KIO-104 to apply to other retinal inflammatory diseases, expected trends for research and development and general and administrative spending in 2025, the expectations for market exclusivity of KIO-104, the potential proceeds that could be received from the Senju strategic partnership, and the expected endpoints for future KIO-301 trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025 or described in Kiora's other public filings, including on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. 