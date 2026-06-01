Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

LONDON, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in June:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the events will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact

Jonathan Kirshenbaum

(781) 829-3949

jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com