Press Releases

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 26, 2024 
LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s immune-modulating assets are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com

Kiniksa Media Contact
Tyler Gagnon
(781) 431-9100
tgagnon@kiniksa.com

