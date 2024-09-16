SUBSCRIBE
Kincell Bio Expands Production With New Manufacturing Partner at its Gainesville, FL Facility

September 16, 2024 | 
New contract reinforces Kincell Bio’s commitment to long-term partnerships to address development and GMP manufacturing support for engineered cellular therapies.


GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDMO--Kincell Bio, a cell therapy-focused cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has welcomed a new client for the production of a cell therapy product to address degenerative disease.

The agreement represents a multi-year partnership to produce patient-specific batches of clinical-grade product at its site in Gainesville, Florida. The multi-year contract adds to the work for other clients already in progress at the site.

“We’re delighted to welcome another client to our Gainesville facility,” said Bruce Thompson, PhD., CEO of Kincell Bio. “Our facility is GMP-ready, and our team thrives on providing critical CMC development and manufacturing expertise to support our clients’ clinical development plans to help patients.”

The client is a clinical stage cell therapy company pursuing regenerative medicine in a variety of critical indications. This project reflects Kincell Bio’s expanding portfolio, reinforcing its position as a strong partner in the cell therapy CDMO space.

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. A technology-forward contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Kincell has facilities in both Gainesville, FL and Durham, NC. Kincell was formed to streamline analytical development, process development, CMC consulting and early-stage through registrational GMP cell therapy manufacturing. For more information, visit www.kincellbio.com.

