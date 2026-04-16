KIFFIK Biomedical Establishes Strategic Partnership with Beacon MedTech Solutions to Commercialize its K-EXP(TM) Platform

Clinical device expected availability in 2026

Scalable platform launch planned for 2027

KIFFIK Biomedical Inc. ("KIFFIK"), a leader in interstitial fluid (ISF)-based diagnostics, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Beacon MedTech Solutions to deliver its K-EXP™ platform. The K-EXP™ clinical device is expected to be available in the second half of 2026, with the scalable production of its next-generation device beginning in mid-2027. The partnership marks a shift from development to execution, aligning clinical deployment and large-scale manufacturing within a single, continuous development timeline.

"We are compressing the timeline from validation to scale in order to meet the growing needs of current and prospective partners," said George Cagna, CEO of KIFFIK Biomedical. "The partnership with Beacon MedTech Solutions, coupled with an aggressive development timeline, will soon disrupt the decades-old clinical development ecosystem."

The K-EXP™ platform will be available for human studies and to support select partner programs. Beacon MedTech Solutions will incorporate Design for Manufacturing (DFM) methodologies across core system components, including electroporation, microfluidics, and disposables, along with tooling and injection molding development to support high-volume production. The K-EXP™ 2.0 platform will enable clinical, quality, and regulatory alignment necessary to accelerate commercialization across a range of products.

"This strategic partnership is central to building a robust clinical platform that quickly transitions into scalable production," said James Porter, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Beacon MedTech Solutions. "KIFFIK is an ideal partner reimagining the clinical development process, now powered by our deep manufacturing expertise and capabilities."

About The K-EXP™ Platform

KIFFIK's K-EXP™ platform is designed to enable continuous, non-invasive access to interstitial fluid (ISF), where molecular signals originate, supporting real-time diagnostics, drug monitoring, and continuous health data. By delivering a clinical-ready device while advancing scalable manufacturing in parallel, KIFFIK is eliminating the traditional delay between validation and commercialization. This device is not FDA approved and is for investigational use only.

About Beacon MedTech Solutions

Beacon MedTech Solutions is a contract manufacturing partner specializing in custom thermoplastic and liquid silicone rubber (LSR) components, electromechanical and complex cleanroom assembly, supporting customers from engineering and tooling through scalable production for medical and life sciences applications.

About KIFFIK Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is a pioneering company with transformative technology giving access to interstitial fluid (ISF), non-invasively, for the first time. Through its K-EXP™ platform, access to ISF unlocks insight into the "human operating system," supporting new approaches across diagnostics, drug development, and continuous biological monitoring. By shifting measurement from delayed, downstream snapshots to direct, real-time biology, KIFFIK enables earlier, higher fidelity understanding of human physiology.

With clinical devices available in the second half of 2026, KIFFIK is selectively advancing partner programs. Organizations interested in early access to the K-EXP™ platform are encouraged to engage. Additional data is available under NDA.

For more information, visit www.KIFFIK.com

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Media Contact

MDL Strategic Communications

Michael Lauer

michael@mdlcomms.com

SOURCE: Kiffik

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