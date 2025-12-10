Kidney Damage from COVID Vaccines Is Easily Missed, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initial symptoms of lethal chronic kidney disorder are vague and hard to recognize. Therefore, the long-term nephrotoxicity of COVID-19 vaccine can elude early detection, writes Jane Orient, M.D., in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

This diagnostic blind spot has been widened by the arbitrary reliance of official pharmacovigilance on the insensitive “adverse events of special interest” (AESI) method. Hence, the serious negative impact of COVID-19 vaccine on renal system was overlooked. The more precise “organ systems approach” (OSA) to tracking adverse renal events of COVID-19 vaccine confirmed that early conclusions about its alleged safety for kidney functions were wrong, Dr. Orient observes.

This article summarizes the ignored nephrotoxic effects of COVID-19 vaccines, beginning with an overview of kidney’s anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology. The sparse and underpowered official studies are “negative evidence” of a cover-up, she suggests.

Dr. Orient compares the frequent, severe, and permanent renal side effects of the COVID vaccine to the rare, mild, and transient renal complication of the COVID-19 disease itself.

The substantial risk of kidney damage from COVID-19 vaccines was predictable. It was known that older vaccines—including those for influenza, HPV, and hepatitis B—could cause kidney injury via immune mechanisms that are inherent to the vaccination process. Such toxicity was likely to be amplified with the mRNA platform.

Dr. Orient exposes the reality of the very serious yet previously ignored kidney toxicity of the COVID vaccine. She concludes: “The unexpected paucity of quality studies disallows a confident appraisal of the safety profile of COVID-19 vaccine. To bridge the existing knowledge gap, an efficient research program should be carefully designed and executed. Since such necessary process will be lengthy, it is prudent to suspend the administration of COVID-19 vaccine until its safety profile can be definitively evaluated.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com