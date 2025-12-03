SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

December 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Thursday, December 11. Management will host a corresponding conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to register on the website 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

CONTACT: Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com

Washington State Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cambridge, USA - 16 August 2024. View of Moderna office entrance with logo sign, Biotechnology industry
Earnings
Moderna Posts Fourth-Straight Earnings Drop but the Bleeding Is Slowing
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Earnings
AstraZeneca Builds Obesity Pipeline On ‘Medical Aspect,’ Not Aesthetics
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aggressive obstacle from the boss. Concept illustration. Vector illustration
Obesity
Is Metsera Worth the Fuss?
November 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business concept illustration of a businessman being pointed by giant fingers
Earnings
Novo Execs Face Skeptical Analysts Amid Metsera Buyout Drama
November 5, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong