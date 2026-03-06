SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Clinical Manufacturing Readiness for Nasal and Inhaled Drug Products

March 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Kenox), a fast‑growing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated exclusively to Orally Inhaled and Nasal Drug Products (OINDPs) and Ophthalmic Drug Products, today announced that it is now fully Clinical Manufacturing Ready. The company has also expanded its GMP analytical testing capabilities in OINDPs, including in vitro bioequivalence (IVBE) testing, to support innovators advancing nasal and inhaled therapies.

"Achieving clinical manufacturing readiness is a major milestone for Kenox," said Sitaram Velaga, Founder, President, and CEO of Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. "Our goal has always been to help partners reach the clinic faster and with greater confidence. By integrating development, GMP testing—including IVBE—and clinical manufacturing under one roof, we are significantly de‑risking early‑stage programs while delivering the speed, flexibility, and quality that innovative OINDP products demand."

Kenox supports small‑scale fill–finish operations for small molecules, peptides, and biologics, with batch sizes ranging from hundreds to a few thousand units, ideally suited for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.

Kenox's specialized expertise spans nebulizers, soft mist inhalers (SMIs), nasal sprays, and dry powder inhalers (DPIs), supported by robust analytical and formulation development, comprehensive OINDP performance testing, IVBE studies, and regulatory support packages. These integrated capabilities help de‑risk development, shorten timelines, and provide a true one‑stop solution from feasibility through clinical supply and bioequivalence support.

With its expanded capabilities, Kenox is positioned to support programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including CNS indications leveraging nose‑to‑brain delivery (psychiatry, Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury), pulmonary conditions (asthma, COPD, PAH, IPF), pain management, and select rare diseases. Kenox welcomes partnership discussions to help accelerate time to clinic and time to market.

About Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Headquartered in Greater Princeton, New Jersey, Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. specializes in the development and clinical manufacturing of pharmaceutical aerosol and nasal drug products, including soft mist inhalers (SMIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), nebulizers, and nasal sprays. As a specialized CDMO, Kenox provides deep expertise in formulation design, analytical testing, IVBE testing, compounding, fill–finish, clinical manufacturing, GMP release, and regulatory support—delivering high‑quality, end‑to‑end solutions for biopharmaceutical innovators.

Media Contact: info@kenoxpharma.us

Marketing & Business Development: bd@kenoxpharma.us

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenox-pharmaceuticals-inc-announces-clinical-manufacturing-readiness-for-nasal-and-inhaled-drug-products-302705448.html

SOURCE Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

New Jersey Manufacturing Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medicine Pill Treatment Seamless Vector Flat Pattern
Manufacturing
Novo Commits $506M To Repurpose Irish Plant for Oral Wegovy Production
March 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Aerial photo hotels in Denton, Texas
Manufacturing
Novartis Names Texas City as Location of Its 5th US Radiopharmaceutical Facility
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Manual worker with protective work gloves holding a yellow safety helmet on a yellow and orange background with copy space and reflections. Concept of workplace security.
Manufacturing
AbbVie Backs Obesity Push With $380M API Production Expansion Project in Illinois
February 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor