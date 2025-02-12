Kenai Therapeutics Establishes Research Facility at Lilly Gateway Labs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenai Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to discover and develop a platform of off-the-shelf neuron replacement therapies for neurological conditions, today announced the establishment of the Company’s research and laboratory facilities at Lilly Gateway Labs (Gateway Labs) in San Diego, which is operated in partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Kenai was selected to join the Gateway Labs community at the One Alexandria Square Megacampus based on its innovative approach to developing restorative cell therapies for Parkinson’s disease and other neurological diseases.





“The facilities available to us at Lilly’s top-tier innovation hub, coupled with their expertise and guidance, offer a valuable opportunity to drive Kenai’s growth within the vibrant San Diego life science community,” said Nick Manusos, chief executive officer of Kenai Therapeutics. “We are grateful for the chance to work alongside and collaborate with some of the industry’s most innovative minds as we prepare to enter the clinic with our lead candidate, RNDP-001, for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease.”

By joining Gateway Labs, Kenai gains access to state-of-the-art wet lab facilities, a robust network of scientific and operational resources, and tailored programs that help emerging companies overcome common hurdles in drug development. While at Gateway Labs, Kenai will retain strategic independence, as well as ownership of the Company’s assets and intellectual property.

About RNDP-001

RNDP-001 is an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of patients with moderate to moderate-severe idiopathic and inherited forms of Parkinson’s disease. When delivered to the brain, RNDP-001 has the potential to halt disease progression, rebuild neural circuitry and restore lost dopamine-producing cells. RNDP-001 has shown superior cell survival, innervation and behavioral rescue in preclinical models of Parkinson’s disease.

About Kenai Therapeutics

Kenai Therapeutics (Kenai) is a biotechnology company pioneering next generation approaches to cure neurological conditions. The Company utilizes induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, a Nobel Prize-winning breakthrough that enables scientists to manufacture any human cell, to generate Kenai’s off-the-shelf neuron replacement therapeutics. By focusing on an iPSC technology platform, and forging partnerships with global leaders in surgical delivery and clinical development, Kenai is dedicated to advancing a best-in-class pipeline targeting neurological conditions. Kenai Therapeutics closed an $82 million Series A financing earlier this year, co-led by Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, Cure Ventures and The Column Group, with participation from Euclidean Capital and Saisei Ventures. For additional information, please visit: www.kenaitx.com.

