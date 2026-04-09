Kelun-Biotech Approved by HKEX to Remove “B” Marker from Stock Code, Representing a New Stage of Development

CHENGDU, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kelun-Biotech" or the "Company", 6990.HK) today announced that following an application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to Rule 18A.12 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Stock Exchange has approved the dis-application of Rules 18A.09 to 18A.11 of the Listing Rules to the Company. As the Company has satisfied the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules, it has been approved by the Stock Exchange to remove the "B" marker from its stock code, effective from April 14, 2026. The removal of the "B" marker signifies that Kelun-Biotech has met higher standards in key operating metrics, representing a new stage of development for the Company.

The essence of this "new stage of development" is reflected across three major dimensions: accelerated R&D and product launch, achievement of global collaboration milestones, and iteration of innovative assets.

Accelerated product approvals and significant time-to-market efficiency: Within three years since its listing, Kelun-Biotech has already secured approvals for 4 products across 8 indications, among which 3 products with 5 indications have been included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), accomplishing a fully integrated platform spanning from R&D to commercialization. Leveraging this end-to-end drug development platform, the Company will further advance its pipeline to address unmet medical needs in oncology and other major disease areas.

Within three years since its listing, Kelun-Biotech has already secured approvals for 4 products across 8 indications, among which 3 products with 5 indications have been included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), accomplishing a fully integrated platform spanning from R&D to commercialization. Leveraging this end-to-end drug development platform, the Company will further advance its pipeline to address unmet medical needs in oncology and other major disease areas. Steady progress in global partnerships with anticipated milestones: The Company continues to expand its global footprint through collaborations with world leading partners, including MSD and Crescent Biopharma, steadily advancing the global development of relevant assets. Notably, MSD has evaluated 17 global Phase III clinical trials for sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT, 佳泰莱 ® ), and multiple studies are approaching the data readout stage and further achieving more important milestones.

The Company continues to expand its global footprint through collaborations with world leading partners, including MSD and Crescent Biopharma, steadily advancing the global development of relevant assets. Notably, MSD has evaluated 17 global Phase III clinical trials for sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT, 佳泰莱 ), and multiple studies are approaching the data readout stage and further achieving more important milestones. Successive innovation from best-in-class (BIC) to first-in-class (FIC): Leveraging its leading technology platforms in ADC and novel conjugation drugs, biologics, and small molecules, the Company has built a differentiated innovative pipeline. So far, sac-TMT has demonstrated strong competitiveness worldwide as a representative BIC potential asset. Moreover, the Company is advancing a portfolio of potential FIC candidates integrating new targets, new mechanisms, and new technologies, continuously expanding the boundaries of original innovation and further strengthening its long-term sustainable development.

Dr. Michael Ge, CEO of Kelun-Biotech, said: "We are pleased that our company has met the relevant requirements under the HKEX Listing Rules and has successfully removed the 'B' marker from its stock code. This milestone reflects our strong capabilities in biopharmaceutical innovation and value realization. Supported by a solid financial position, we will continue to enrich our innovative and synergistic pipeline, accelerate product development, benefit a broader patient population and create long-term value for shareholders."

About Kelun-Biotech

Kelun-Biotech (6990.HK) is a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical, which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs. Kelun-Biotech focuses on major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases, and in establishing a globalized drug development and industrialization platform to address the unmet medical needs in China and the rest of world. Kelun-Biotech is committed to becoming a leading global enterprise in the field of innovative drugs. At present, Kelun-Biotech has more than 30 ongoing key innovative drug projects, of which 4 projects with 8 indications have been approved for marketing, 1 project is in the NDA stage and more than 10 projects are in the clinical stage. Kelun-Biotech has established one of the world's leading proprietary ADC and novel DC platforms, OptiDC™, and has 2 ADC projects with 5 indications approved for marketing, and multiple ADC and novel DC assets in clinical or preclinical research stage. For more information, please visit https://en.kelun-biotech.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelun-biotech-approved-by-hkex-to-remove-b-marker-from-stock-code-representing-a-new-stage-of-development-302738138.html

SOURCE Kelun-Biotech